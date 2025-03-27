LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Major Supply Agreement for Ukraine Market Valued at Over $1.57 Million

TIANJIN, China, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd., a growing innovator in smart electric mobility, today announced that it has entered into a significant international supply agreement with one international commercial company based in Ukraine. The agreement, signed on March 1, 2025, marks a major milestone in LOBO's international expansion strategy in Eastern Europe.

Under the terms of the contract, LOBO EV Technologies will deliver a total of 5,500 electric vehicles to Ukraine, including 4,000 standard electric bicycles and 1,500 three-wheeled EVs (Model: XIAODOU). The total contract value is approximately $1,575,000 USD.

“This Ukraine company is our frequent clients and have a good relationships for two years. The signing of the contract reflects the strong business relationship between our two companies and also represents an endorsement of our high quality products and services. This agreement is a testament to the growing global demand for sustainable demands, too," said Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. "We are proud to bring our efficient, eco-friendly electric vehicles to Ukraine and support the country’s transformation toward cleaner transportation alternatives. This deal underscores our ambitions to become a global supplier of electric micro-mobility solutions, and it marks just the beginning of our broader strategy to expand across international markets, including Europe and Central Asia, where demand for intelligent, zero-emission transport continues to rise."

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io. Any information displayed on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors,” “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC (File No. 333-270499) on April 30, 2024. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

Michael Wei

Horizon IR

Email: Hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.