MissionSquare Retirement welcomes Joshua Hsu as vice president and head of firm strategy

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Hsu as the firm’s new vice president and head of firm strategy. Hsu joined the team on Feb. 18, bringing a broad range of experience from his tenure at McKinsey & Company, where he previously served as an associate partner in the Wealth and Asset Management Practice.

"We are excited to welcome Joshua to MissionSquare Retirement," said Andre Robinson, chief executive officer and president of MissionSquare Retirement. "Joshua's extensive experience in strategy design and execution, coupled with his innovative approach to growth and transformation, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings and expand our impact in the retirement services industry."

In his newly created role as vice president and head of firm strategy, Hsu will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of MissionSquare. He reports directly to Drue Holloway, chief strategy officer, helping to support efforts to drive strategic development and ensure alignment with the organization’s goals.

"Joshua's leadership will be crucial as we navigate the evolving landscape of retirement services," added Holloway. "His focus on operational excellence and ability to drive innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional retirement solutions to our customers."

During his time at McKinsey, Hsu led numerous growth transformations and bottom-line impact initiatives for financial services clients, resulting in significant revenue increases and operational efficiencies. He spearheaded McKinsey’s consumer research around the latest shifts in pre-retiree and retiree needs to shape innovation in the retirement ecosystem. His expertise in customer experience, capability building, and digital transformations was instrumental in driving sustainable growth for his clients.

Hsu holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of December 31, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(a), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

