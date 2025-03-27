Rising Oral Health Issues On Infection Rates: A Key Driver Transforming The Salivary Gland Infection Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Salivary Gland Infection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global study on the salivary gland infection market has sizeable predictions that will influence healthcare structures and patient treatments in the succeeding years. The most recent Salivary Gland Infection Global Market Report 2025 examines this market's expansive development, where it is expected to rise from being a $4.12 billion industry in 2024 to $4.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. The growing market size of salivary gland infections can be traced back to the increase in oral health issues, a heightened understanding of salivary disorders, and surging number of bacterial and viral infections. Factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and increased adoption of minimally invasive treatments have also contributed to this robust growth.

Is the Salivary Gland Infection Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Fast forward to the next few years, and the market is anticipated to surge from $4.46 billion in 2025 to $6.09 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This quick advancement can be attributed to the rising awareness about oral health, growing acceptability of minimally invasive procedures, and increasing prevalence of salivary gland infections due to chronic conditions. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the expansion of patient access to specialized care will further propel the market growth.

What Drives The Salivary Gland Infection Market Growth?

As oral health issues become increasingly prevalent, they are significantly driving the growth of the salivary gland infections market. These health issues include conditions such as tooth decay, gum infections, and a myriad of other mouth-related problems. Poor oral hygiene, unhealthy eating habits, and inadequate dental care access are amongst the primary factors contributing to these rising oral health problems. One of the significant repercussions of deteriorated oral health is that it raises the risk of salivary gland infections by fostering bacterial growth and blockages in the salivary ducts.

Who Are The Key Players In The Salivary Gland Infection Market?

Major global companies active in the salivary gland infection market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Incyte Corporation., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

These leading corporations are primarily focusing on technological advancements, primarily in minimally invasive procedures. Their goal is to improve treatment outcomes, speed up patient recovery, and enhance overall healthcare efficiency. Case in point, in March 2024, Amrita Hospital, an India-based healthcare institution, launched the Amrita Centre for minimally invasive salivary gland surgery.

How Is The Salivary Gland Infection Market Segmented?

Market segmentation is an essential component to grasp the intricacies of the market. The salivary gland infection market is segmented by diagnosis—plain radiography, sialography, computed tomography CT, magnetic resonance imaging MRI, radionuclide scintigraphy, high-resolution ultrasonography, other diagnoses; by treatment—medications, surgery, aspiration, home care, other treatments; and by end-user—hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, other end users. There are also sub-segments within each main segment, providing an additional layer of market understanding.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Salivary Gland Infection Market?

In the regional perspective, North America was the largest contributor to the salivary gland infection market in 2024. Nonetheless, the dimensions of this market extend globally, with the study covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

