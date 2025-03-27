HARD MTN DEW RELEASES CODE RED AS NEWEST FLAVOR AND MAKES A CALL TO SAVE THE REDHEADS

HARD MTN DEW Spotlights Seriously Alarming Decline of Redhead Population with PSA Campaign

BOSTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not a drill. Fan-favorite HARD MTN DEW Code Red is joining the HARD MTN DEW lineup in all its cherry-citrusy deliciousness. To commemorate this much-anticipated release, HARD MTN DEW is adding fuel to the frenzy with a “Code Red” of its own: a PSA to save the world’s redheads.

With redheads making up just 2% of the world’s population, the fiery gene is at risk of disappearing forever. HARD MTN DEW is on a mission to save the dwindling population – with a HARD MTN DEW Code Red in hand, of course. Through the brand’s Code Red: Save the Redheads initiative, HARD MTN DEW is doing their part to keep the redhead population alive by helping fans find the redhead partner of their dreams by offering a free subscription to a dating website of their choice. Lucky winners will also receive cold-hard cash to purchase ice-cold HARD MTN DEW Code Red.

Want to help save the redheads? Eager fans and redheads alike can join the cause by entering at SaveTheRedheads.com, beginning March 27 through April 10. Winners will be selected based on authenticity, originality, passion for redheads and love of HARD MTN DEW. Entry is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age or older. Visit SaveTheRedheads.com for full rules and program details.

“HARD MTN DEW goes where few have gone before – whether that’s marrying a fan to a can or attempting to be abducted by aliens – so lending a hand to help the redhead population to launch Code Red was a no-brainer,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for HARD MTN DEW. “We’re asking HARD DEW fans far and wide, redhead or not, to support the cause, share with friends and spread the Code Red/redhead love.”

HARD MTN DEW Code Red offers 21+ drinkers a punch of cherry flavor and ridiculous refreshment with zero sugar, 100 calories, and 5% alcohol. It is available at retailers nationwide in 24 oz. cans where HARD MTN DEW is sold. And rolling out soon, HARD MTN DEW Code Red will permanently join the HARD MTN DEW Mix Pack, including HARD MTN DEW, HARD MTN DEW Livewire and HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast.

HARD MTN DEW Code Red will permanently join the HARD MTN DEW Mix Pack, including HARD MTN DEW, HARD MTN DEW Livewire and HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast.

About HARD MTN DEW:

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including HARD MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, HARD MTN DEW Livewire® and more, HARD MTN DEW offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit hardmountaindew.com.

