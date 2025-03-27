USHBC Congratulates Cristina Antelo on Ferox Strategies’ Expansion

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly congratulates Cristina Antelo, founding principal of Ferox Strategies and Legislative Co-Chair of the USHBC Board of Directors, on the expansion of her bipartisan federal government relations firm. This growth, marked by the addition of high-profile clients such as the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB), Fresenius Kabi, Kohl’s and the National Football League (NFL), further solidifies Ferox Strategies’ reputation as a trusted advocate across a broad range of industries.

Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, praised Antelo’s accomplishments, stating:

“Cristina Antelo’s success is a testament to her expertise, vision, and commitment to excellence, setting a high standard in government relations. Her advocacy across diverse industries demonstrates her leadership and professionalism. We are thrilled to witness the growth of Ferox Strategies. Cristina’s strategic insight and dedication to her clients have established her as a powerhouse in government relations, and the firm’s expansion is well-deserved recognition of her talent and results-driven approach.”

Since its founding in 2018, Ferox Strategies has established itself as a dynamic, bipartisan government relations firm with a strong track record across policy areas, serving clients from nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies. The firm’s success is underscored by four consecutive years of recognition from Bloomberg Government, highlighting its deep expertise and relationships with policymakers. With a diverse team of seasoned professionals – former Hill staffers, lawyers, financial experts, and specialists – Ferox delivers big-firm results, but with agility and innovation.

As Legislative Co-Chair of the USHBC Board of Directors , Antelo has provided strategic insight and guidance on key policy issues affecting businesses and industries. The continued growth of Ferox Strategies reflects the firm’s dedication to advocacy and innovative solutions across a broad spectrum of interests.

USHBC looks forward to continued collaboration with Cristina Antelo and Ferox Strategies in advancing policy solutions that promote growth and opportunity for the American economy.

About the USHBC

Javier Palomarez is President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 nonprofit, USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

