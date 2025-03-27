Drone Manufacturers Racing to Introduce Latest Technology as Global Aerial Survey Services Market Projected to Reach $790 Billion By 2031

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Many investors have been watching the drone industry consistently growing over the past years and are expecting the same expansions to continue. The popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial imagery is quickly expanding this market. A report from Verified Market Research said that the Aerial Survey Services Market size, which was valued at USD 22.67 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 791.21 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 55.90% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The report added: “The rising use of drone services for industry-specific solutions, improved regulatory framework, and increased demand for qualitative data in various industries are projected to boost the expansion of the Drone Aerial Survey Services Market. Aerial imaging is being more widely used in defense applications. Natural calamities are becoming more common. Aerial camera systems have been improving steadily. Drone technology has attracted venture capital investment. During the forecast period, the enterprise segment of the Aerial Survey Services Market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. All industries benefit from enterprise solutions because they provide end-to-end services. The enterprise solution segment is being driven by the rising demand for analytical services and software solutions in the Aerial Survey Services Market.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR).

Verified Market Research continued: “A rise in demand from a variety of industries is fueling the growth of the Drone Aerial Survey Services Market. Aerial photography is used in agriculture to track effective changes in yield production, crop health management, and soil improvement. Aerial imaging services are needed by the defense sector to protect border areas and prepare map structures. Aerial imaging services are also being used more widely in research and exploration, archaeological surveys, mining, oil and gas, and resource management. The Drone Aerial Survey Services Market is still in its early stages of development, and the expansion of application areas is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, aerial imaging helped the construction industry. The benefits of aerial imaging for contracted surveying, onsite inspections, and design planning applications have been augmented by the construction, roofing, and solar industries.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs LOI to Acquire Eighth Land Survey Company Advancing Drone as a Service in a $2.5 Billion US Drone Survey Market by 2033 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire an eighth land survey engineering company which marks the second LOI located in Arizona. Upon completion, these locations will serve as a launchpad to further Southwest regional development and contribute to the Company’s national DaaS business model intended to bring the speed and precision of ZenaDrone’s AI drone solutions in a convenient subscription or pay-per-use model for businesses and government users.

“Arizona is strategic to our US operations as the base of our subsidiary ZenaDrone where our second drone manufacturing facility will be. Our vision with Drone as a Service is to capture part of the drone survey market that is growing by double-digits and is expected to reach USD $2.5 billion by 2033. We plan to build our national presence offering ZenaDrone products and services for land surveys and many other applications,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to Fact.MR, the global drone surveying market is poised for substantial growth and is expected to be worth over USD $8 billion globally by 2033 of which North America is expected to represent 35%. This market is expanding at a CAGR of over 19%, driven by increasing demand from industries such as construction, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Within the drone surveying market, land surveys represent 53%, with significant adoption in real estate, urban planning, environmental applications and infrastructure projects.

Drones as a Service or DaaS works similarly to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software over the internet, this business model offers drone technology solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. With DaaS, businesses and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as surveying, inspections, security, law enforcement, or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate or maintain the drones themselves.

ZenaTech’s DaaS model offers customers including government agencies, builders and real estate developers, construction firms and farmers reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, and convenience as the company manages maintenance and operation. DaaS also offers scalability to companies to use more often or less often based on their needs and enables access to advanced drone technology and applications without the need for specialized training or equipment.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Developing Indoor Drone Swarm Application for Inventory Management and Security with Auto Parts Manufacturer Customer - ZenaTech, Inc. this week also announced its subsidiary ZenaDrone is developing a drone swarm application using multiple indoor IQ Nano drones for inventory management and security applications. ZenaDrone is conducting this development with its auto parts manufacturer customer where it is currently engaged in a paid trial.

A drone swarm is a coordinated group of autonomous drones that communicate and work together using AI and real-time data sharing, to perform tasks collaboratively without direct human control. Drone swarms can enhance efficiency, accuracy, automation and performance compared to a single drone.

“We are pioneering the development of autonomous drone swarm technology, revolutionizing indoor inventory management and warehouse security by providing real-time, more accurate stock tracking and surveillance with reduced manual processes. We believe this technology will enable warehouses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance safety and security while setting a new industry standard for AI drones,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced that financial results for the 2024 Stub Period (as of December 31, 2024 and the eight months then ended) will be reported on Monday, March 31, 2025 at the market close.

Company management will host an earnings conference call at 4:30p.m. ET on Monday, March 31, 2025 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198203/fecb0dc7ae

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 25, 2025. "We faced a number of short-term challenges in the third quarter, including the unprecedented high winds and fires in Southern California, which impacted our ability to meet our goals," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Nevertheless, we made significant progress towards executing our long-term growth strategy and building resiliency for the future.

"This quarter, we booked record Switchblade and Jump-20 orders, which helped expand our backlog to a record $764 million. We also announced our new Utah manufacturing facility, which will more than double our Switchblade capacity and provide resiliency against regional weather events. Finally, we made significant progress towards completing our BlueHalo acquisition, which we now expect to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2025. While this has been a transition year pivoting away from Ukraine demand, we still expect a strong fiscal year 2025 including record fourth quarter revenue."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) recently announced will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 27th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

KULR management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can submit relevant questions prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21st, 2025. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. The questions that will get addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the appropriateness of the questions in light of public disclosure rules.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) recently announced the appointment of Steve Mathias as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development and Erik de Badts as Global Head of MicaSense Sales. AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “As we execute a multi-faceted strategic growth plan focused on expanding our global footprint, the addition of both Steve and Erik’s impressive pedigrees will drive innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure that we remain agile in an evolving UAS marketplace. Steve brings multi-decade expertise in military and commercial aviation, both crewed and uncrewed, while Erik is a true subject matter expert in multi-spectral sensing. We are confident their leadership will help strengthen key partner relationships, unlock new opportunities, and accelerate revenue growth.”

Steve Mathias is an aerospace business executive with over 30 years of senior leadership experience in both the military and aerospace industry. Prior to joining AgEagle, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at GKN Aerospace Defense, a leading global technology company specializing in advanced aerostructures and engine systems. Before his role at GKN Aerospace, Mr. Mathias was Vice President of Global Sales and Strategy at Bell Helicopter, where he led all domestic and international vertical lift defense sales, including both crewed and uncrewed systems. His background as a U.S. Army Officer includes significant special operations and conventional aviation experience with both manned and unmanned systems. In his final Army assignment, Steve served as the Deputy Chief of Staff G-8 for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, overseeing the requirements and Program Objective Memorandum (POM) processes for over 200 Army and Special Operations air and land programs.

