Alterra IOS Acquires Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites In Southern New Jersey

SWEDESBORO, N.J., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS, a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 300 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of two IOS properties totaling seven usable acres in Southern New Jersey. The parcels include 223 Paulsboro Road in Swedesboro and 189 Dominic Lane in Paulsboro.

“South Jersey’s strategic location offers a gateway to Philadelphia and other major cities along the I-95 corridor, making it an appealing market for IOS investment,” said Mark Gannon, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS. “These acquisitions offer national tenants an opportunity for East Coast expansion and provide access to the Mid-Atlantic’s extensive infrastructure and logistics network.”

Both sites are within 20 miles of Philadelphia International Airport and 30 miles of the Port of Philadelphia, with proximate access to multiple interstate highways. Each of the properties is fully leased to a national leader in equipment rental services. The locations include:

223 Paulsboro Road, Swedesboro, N.J., a 4.9 usable acre parcel with 24,600 square feet of planned improvements across two facilities. This site provides connectivity to the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295. This location is partially leased to the tenant, who has occupied the space since 1997. Scott Mertz with NAI facilitated the transaction.

189 Dominic Lane, Paulsboro, N.J., a 2.1 usable acre site with 4,320 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The site offers easy access to both I-295 and I-676, providing a direct route into Philadelphia. The parcel is fully leased to the tenant. This acquisition was brought to Alterra directly by Adam Deeves of Action Commercial Group.



Alterra’s investment strategy is rooted in acquiring prime locations with access to essential infrastructure and logistical centers, ensuring integrated connectivity and operational efficiency for its tenants. A primary emphasis is placed on securing properties within dense, infill industrial clusters surrounded by similar IOS users.

Alterra is one of the nation’s largest owners of industrial outdoor storage space, having acquired more than 300 properties in 36 states across the U.S. As a vertically integrated investor, developer, and operator of IOS, Alterra is uniquely positioned to serve companies in search of national connectivity to store equipment, machinery, vehicle fleets, shipping containers, building materials, retail inventory, and more.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 300 properties across 36 states as of YE 2024. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.

223 Paulsboro Road Aerial image of 223 Paulsboro Road in Swedesboro, NJ. 189 Dominic Lane Aerial image of 189 Dominic Lane in Paulsboro, NJ.

