Digital Utilities Ventures Secures $3.4M Contract to Deploy Easy FEN™ Sustainable Agriculture Units in Africa

MANKATO, Minn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), a leader in regenerative agriculture and clean water technologies, today announced a $3.4 million contract for the sale and deployment of two Easy FEN™ modular units in Northern Africa. These patent-pending, state-of-the-art, fully automated systems will process up to 35,000 tons of biomass and food waste annually, converting it into 5.4 million gallons of Terreplenish®, a 100% organic, liquid microbial fertilizer designed to restore soil health and drive sustainable crop production.

With Africa facing critical food security challenges, the introduction of DUTV’s Easy FEN™ units presents a scalable, financially sustainable solution that supports local agriculture while reducing reliance on costly imported synthetic fertilizers. The combined output of these units can treat up to 2.7 million acres (1.12 million hectares) of farmland per year, giving farmers an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to synthetic fertilizers—often subject to high import costs and extreme price volatility.





An EasyFEN System in production in Mankato, MN





Farmer in Somalia Applying Terreplenish Provided Through the Feed The Famished Program

Proven Impact: Terreplenish® for Soil Restoration and Higher Yields

DUTV’s proprietary Terreplenish® has been validated through over 100 independent studies, proving its ability to enhance soil fertility, provide up to 60 pounds of nitrogen and 20 pounds of phosphorus per acre, and increase crop resilience against plant pathogens. Unlike chemical fertilizers that degrade soil and pollute waterways, Terreplenish® introduces live active microbes that naturally rebuild soil health, reduce irrigation needs by up to 20%, and mitigate environmental damage.

“With this contract, DUTV is delivering a transformational solution for African agriculture while generating strong revenue growth for our company,” said Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV. “Our Easy FEN™ modular units provide a self-sustaining, scalable model for global food security—helping farmers improve yields while reducing environmental impact. This is just the beginning of what we see as a high-growth market for our proprietary agricultural technology.”

A Scalable, Tech-Driven Agricultural Solution

This contract marks the first deployment of American-made Easy FEN™ units, which will be remotely monitored from the U.S. to ensure consistent performance and quality control. Each unit will continuously produce microbial inoculants for ongoing sales through DUTV’s Easy Modular Manufacturing subsidiary, creating a self-sustaining business model where buyers can quickly recover their investment through the sale of Terreplenish®. With the ability to generate millions of gallons of high-value organic fertilizer annually, Easy FEN™ systems offer not only an agricultural breakthrough but also a profitable revenue-generating opportunity for farmers and agribusinesses. By aligning economic opportunity with environmental sustainability, DUTV is advancing its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions for agriculture and climate resilience.

More than just a technological breakthrough, this initiative represents the powerful intersection of humanitarian impact and economic opportunity. Africa, a continent facing severe food insecurity, is in critical need of sustainable agricultural solutions, as millions continue to suffer from starvation. By aligning the mission to end world hunger and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a fully sustainable, investment-driven model, Easy FEN™ units offer a scalable, long-term solution for global agriculture.

A Strong Market Opportunity

The global fertilizers market was estimated at $381 billion in 2024 and is expected to show an average annual growth rate of more than 5.99% between 2024 and 2030. This trend can be explained by strong economic growth in emerging markets and increasing demand for organic food and natural agricultural products. Source: Global Fertilizer Market 2024

“This initiative is more than just a contract—it’s a model for how technology can address food insecurity, climate challenges, and economic development simultaneously,” said Gaalswyk. “We believe this is just the start of a much larger market opportunity for DUTV.”

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking'' statements. Often these statements contain the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

