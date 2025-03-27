NeoVolta Anticipates Record Quarterly Sales, Surpassing $2 Million in Revenue – a Projected Increase of over 600% Year-over-Year

Company Poised for Continued Growth Following Breakout Quarter and Strong Market Response

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced that it anticipates record-breaking quarterly sales, with unaudited revenue expected to exceed $2 million for the first time in the company’s history — an increase of over 600% over the same period last year. This significant milestone reflects the soaring demand for sustainable home energy solutions and NeoVolta’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance products.

“We’re proud to project anticipated revenue exceeding $2 million this quarter,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “This achievement underscores the strength of our product lineup, the dedication of our team, and a clear market shift toward reliable, cost-saving energy storage.”

NeoVolta’s advanced energy storage systems enable our customers to reduce grid dependency, lower electricity costs, and maintain power during outages. The company’s four consecutive quarters of sales growth reflect not only the strength of its technology but also the accelerating market shift toward renewable energy and energy independence.

A key contributor to this quarter’s strong performance was the early success of a newly introduced product offering, currently available through a select network of installation partners. Early demand has exceeded expectations, indicating strong momentum ahead of a broader rollout planned for late spring.

“Over the past six months, we’ve aggressively expanded into new markets, and the results are now taking shape as more partners embrace NeoVolta’s proven solutions,” Johnson added. “Our relentless focus on innovation and customer service positions us to seize the growing energy storage market opportunity and drive even stronger growth in the quarters ahead.”

NeoVolta expects to release its full financial results for the quarter in May 2025

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the estimates of revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.