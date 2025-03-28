Language Services Associates Again Honored with 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces Award

LSA Awarded Top Workplace USA

LSA has been recognized as a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace for its people-first culture, marking the second time it has received this honor.

PA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a leading provider of interpretation, translation, and AI-powered language solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace. This marks the second time LSA has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting its people-centered culture, team-focused environment, and employee-driven mindset.The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures.For over three decades, LSA has been assisting organizations in connecting with their limited English proficient (LEP) customers and patients. LSA’s dedicated team is passionate about facilitating meaningful communication through a comprehensive suite of customizable language solutions. By fostering an inclusive work environment based on teamwork, openness, and collaboration, LSA continues to thrive in the competitive language access market.“LSA stands out as a unique and exceptional organization. We are thrilled to be one of the leading language companies globally and be recognized as a top workplace. We are thankful to work each day with such dedicated and passionate colleagues. Our team’s talent, intellect, and enthusiasm create an environment where everyone can excel. Our employees make a significant impact in the lives of individuals every day, and their commitment is truly inspiring,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA."Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market." Winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) has been a leading language provider for over three decades. LSA offers a comprehensive suite of language services solutions including Over the Phone Interpretation, Video Remote Interpretation, Onsite interpretation, AI Machine Translation+, AI Video Dubbing, Translation & Localization (written word), Language Assessments & Testing, the LSA Scheduler, and additional features and add-ons to ensure your program is fully customized to fit your needs. With thousands of clients worldwide, more than 7,000 carefully vetted interpreters, and expertise in hundreds of languages, LSA stands out as the language provider of choice across various sectors, including insurance, coast center support, healthcare, government, finance, banking, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing.About EnergageEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com

