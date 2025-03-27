Crowell Global Advisors and ThinkTech Policy Consulting Partner to Expand Digital Advisory Services Globally

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Crowell Global Advisors (CGA) and ThinkTech Policy Consulting announced a strategic partnership to expand their advisory capabilities in digital technology policy, regulatory strategy, and government affairs, enhancing their global footprint with expertise spanning Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia. This collaboration brings together the two firms’ global reach and unparalleled expertise in shaping technology policy worldwide, ensuring that businesses and policymakers stay ahead of rapid technological and regulatory shifts.

As companies and governments grapple with the evolving digital economy, CGA and ThinkTech Policy Consulting will provide clients with actionable insights, strategic advocacy, and regulatory intelligence to navigate complex policy landscapes. Together, the firms offer a unique combination of global foresight and topical expertise to help organizations define policy positions, manage regulatory risk, and engage effectively with stakeholders.

“In an era of rapid digital transformation and evolving global regulations, organizations need both deep policy expertise and a global perspective to succeed,” said Geralyn Ritter, CEO of Crowell Global Advisors. “The team at ThinkTech Policy Consulting brings decades of experience at the intersection of technology, public policy, and government affairs, making them the ideal partner as we expand our reach globally. By joining forces, we will equip clients with the tools they need to thrive and grow in a multifaceted policy environment.”

“For more than 30 years, our team has been at the forefront of shaping the policies that govern the digital economy,” said Laura Sallstrom, founding partner of ThinkTech Policy Consulting. “Partnering with CGA allows us to amplify our impact, providing clients with the strategic guidance they need to operate successfully across key international markets. From emerging technologies like generative and agentic AI and quantum computing to regulatory frameworks for data privacy, trade, and fintech, our expertise spans the full spectrum of technology policy. We help businesses and policymakers make informed decisions that drive innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Through this partnership, CGA and ThinkTech Policy Consulting are setting a new standard for digital policy and regulatory strategy on a global scale. By combining deep policy expertise with a truly international perspective, this collaboration equips organizations with the strategic intelligence and relationships needed to drive innovation, foster growth, and shape the future of the digital economy.

The two companies share a commitment to putting the customer first. Sallstrom notes, “While our joint expertise was a significant factor in making the decision to team, it was important to us to find a partner who shared our philosophy that the customer should sit squarely at the center of our business choices. CGA’s commitment to the customer experience was critical to our decision.”

About Crowell Global Advisors

Crowell Global Advisors helps clients navigate global business challenges, unlock new opportunities, and deliver on their promises to customers. CGA is the global policy consulting firm affiliated with Crowell & Moring LLP. Since 1987, public and private organizations around the world have turned to CGA’s team of former C-Suite executives, senior government officials, and industry leaders to solve their most complex problems and create new opportunities for their organization. With offices in Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong, CGA takes a mission-driven approach to ensure that today’s commercial breakthroughs improve lives, strengthen economies, and drive meaningful, lasting impact for a more sustainable future.

About ThinkTech Policy Consulting

ThinkTech Policy Consulting is an advisory firm specializing in technology public policy and government affairs. With a team that collectively has over 30 years of experience and a presence in more than 100 countries, we help clients, from Fortune 500 tech companies to innovative startups, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, shape public policy, and drive strategic engagement. Our expertise spans AI governance, data policies, fintech regulation, intellectual property, trade policy, and emerging technologies. Committed to delivering value in every interaction, we provide regulatory intelligence, market access strategies, coalition-building, and executive advisory services to ensure our clients stay ahead in the evolving digital economy.

