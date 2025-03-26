Apply Now: UN Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples Supports Participation at 47th World Heritage Committee Session

The United Nations Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples (UNVFIP) has extended its mandate to support the participation of Indigenous Peoples’ representatives in the World Heritage Committee, starting with the 47th session to be held at UNESCO Headquarters from 6 to 16 July 2025.

This is a significant development that marks a milestone in the ongoing engagement of Indigenous Peoples with the World Heritage Convention and enhances their role in shaping the dialogue on the future of heritage conservation at the global level.

Many cultural and natural World Heritage sites are home to Indigenous Peoples, who have long been at the forefront of cultural and natural heritage protection. Their diverse knowledge systems and cultural practices have ensured the sustainable management of cultural and natural resources over generations. In the World Heritage context, the vital role of Indigenous Peoples in the identification, conservation and promotion of World Heritage has been increasingly recognized as part of an evolving interpretation of the World Heritage Convention. The extension of the UNVFIP to the statutory meetings of the World Heritage Convention builds on these initiatives and opens a new chapter in ensuring the participation of Indigenous Peoples in World Heritage discussions that concern them.

The extended mandate of the UNVFIP will enable Indigenous representatives and organizations with expertise in World Heritage to apply for grants to cover travel, accommodation, and other expenses associated with participating in the Committee’s proceedings. This funding is made possible through the generous support of the government of Australia.

Indigenous representatives and organizations wishing to apply can find further details and the online application form. They are invited to do so by 20 April 2025.

This historic decision by the United Nations General Assembly to extend its support for Indigenous Peoples’ participation in the statutory meetings of World Heritage Convention underscores the increasing recognition of Indigenous knowledge, stewardship and governance systems and sets a promising precedent for the future of heritage policy at the global level.

About the UNVFIP

The UN Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples offers financial support in the form of grants which aim to help representatives of Indigenous communities and organizations to participate in UN mechanisms and processes most relevant to Indigenous Peoples.

The Fund is financed by means of voluntary contributions from Governments, non-governmental organizations and other private or public entities. In order to respond to increasing operational demands and to fulfil its mandate in a satisfactory manner, the Fund needs support on a regular basis.

For information on how to contribute, please contact the secretariat of the Fund.