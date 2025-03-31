KANINE AND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ENTER GLOBAL PET APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES LICENCE AGREEMENT

Kanine

IRELAND, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KANINE AND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ENTER GLOBAL PET APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES LICENCE AGREEMENTKanine Group, through its subsidiary Kanine Pets World Limited has entered into a global pet apparel and accessories licence agreement with Premier League football club, Tottenham Hotspur.Kanine will be the Official Licensee of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for pet accessories and apparel and will cover the design, production and worldwide distribution of products for pets including pet apparel, accessories and lifestyle products through its own online and offline retail channels. Kanine is the official global licensee for pets for international brands such as BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger, Millie Bobby Brown’s florence by mills for pets. In addition Kanine is a global distributor for Polo Ralph Lauren pets and this is the first time Kanine has collaborated with a football team.Gary Jacobson, Head of Licensing, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are excited to be working with Kanine to launch this new range of official Spurs merchandise. We know how passionate pet owners are, so to be able to combine that passion with your favourite team on great products is a fantastic opportunity”"We are delighted to collaborate with one of the most internationally renowned and recognizable football clubs in the world. Kanine is an international leader in the premium pet space and in this worldwide licence agreement, we are extending the pets ecosphere to Spurs fans all around the world including all their beloved pets. Together, we will share the love, joy and happiness of the game with our pets” stated Samuel Wong, CEO, Kanine Group.Launching in 2025, the products will be available worldwide on www.kanine.com and all Kanine retail stores as well as in selected department stores and pet stores.About Kanine Group:Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com , an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products including apparel, accessories and home products for pets. Follow Kanine on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.If you have any questions, please contact marketing@kanine.comLINKEDIN: KANINE-INTINSTAGRAM: @brand_kanine FACEBOOK: BRANDKANINE

Legal Disclaimer:

