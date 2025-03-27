ProPhase Labs Inc. to Present 2024 Year End Financial Results on March 31, 2025

GARDEN CITY, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), (the “Company” or “ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, today announced that they will be presenting full year 2024 financial results, and a review of current Company strategy, on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on March 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on the company’s investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/fourth-quarter-year-end-2024-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-PA3S8FxovQ

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.



About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

212-812-7680

Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

