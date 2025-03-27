NETSOL signs multi-million-dollar agreement with Chinese Leasing Company for the implementation of Transcend Finance in Indonesia

ENCINO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has signed a contract with a Chinese leasing company – marking the customer's expansion into the Indonesian market. The company specializes in providing a variety of leasing solutions across multiple industries, with a particular emphasis on equipment leasing, asset financing and commercial leasing.

The agreement signing is for the deployment of NETSOL’s Transcend Finance, comprising its Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS).

Omni POS is a highly agile, easy-to-use application which enables users to rapidly assess the merit of credit applicants and empowers them to change business rules, add approval levels and adjust reporting requirements according to their needs. Transcend Finance’s Contract Management System is a powerful and functionally rich application for managing and maintaining detailed credit contracts throughout their entire lifecycle.

Alongside Transcend Finance, the customer has also opted for a customized funding system tailored to meet their specific requirements. Built with flexibility and scalability, it has been designed to provide them with a seamless platform for managing funding operations, allowing for quick decision-making and smoother transactions as they establish their presence in the new market.

This partnership represents a greenfield implementation, allowing for a complete redesign and customization of processes without constraints from legacy infrastructure. The solution being implemented is an Indonesia-ready system, tailored to the country’s regulatory and operational requirements, with no data migration required from any previous system.

“We are excited to partner with this new customer as they expand their footprint into Indonesia,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Our tailored leasing technology and funding system will help facilitate a seamless and rapid launch of their operations. The combination of our robust technology and region-specific customization positions us as the ideal partner for their success in Indonesia.”

“Our collaborative approach utilizes an agile-based methodology, ensuring that the implementation is not only efficient, but also responsive to the evolving needs of the client,” he added. “This methodology allows us to deliver a swift, high-quality deployment while addressing evolving requirements and ensuring successful market entry.”

“We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the client as they enter the Indonesian market for the very first time, supporting their growth and continuing to innovate in the leasing and funding space,” said Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China. “We believe this collaboration will create immense value for both parties and we are committed to ensuring the system is perfectly suited to their operational needs.”

“The Indonesia-ready system will enable the customer to smoothly navigate the complexities of the Indonesian market and swiftly integrate their business operations,” she added. “The implementation process will be a quick one and it is already underway. Both teams are working collaboratively to ensure the system meets all local business and regulatory needs.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

