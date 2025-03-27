Global Radiotherapy Market Expected to Reach $9.62 Billion By 2030 Realizing Growth Due to Technological Advancements

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts see the global radiotherapy market continuing to grow in the years to come. A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global radiotherapy market, which was valued at US$6.23 billion in 2022, grew at a robust CAGR of 4.9%, and reached US$7.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach an impressive US$9.62 billion by 2030. It said: “During the forecast years, the growth of the market is attributed to the focus on advancements in radiotherapy treatment technology growing patient population, increasing initiatives to promote radiotherapy awareness. Increasing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment among market players are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.” The report continued: “Technological advancements in radiotherapy methods, increasing cases of cancers, and the growing demand for radiotherapy services are areas of opportunity in this market. Market growth in North America is attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario and the presence of key market players in the region. Emerging markets such as China, India are offering high growth opportunities for players operating in this market. Radiotherapy is a complex process that involves understanding the principles of medical physics, dosimetry, radiotherapy planning radiobiology, delivery and interaction of radiation therapy with other treatment modalities and the radiation safety.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: “The development of advanced radiotherapy technologies has, in turn, resulted in an increased complexity of operations. Also, a high level of accuracy is needed at every step of the process to achieve maximum tumor control with minimal risk to normal tissue. The ecosystem market map of the overall radiotherapy market comprises the elements present in this market and defines these elements with a demonstration of the bodies involved. Ecosystem analysis elucidates the interdependencies among various components in the radiotherapy market. At the forefront, product, technology, and the application of radiotherapy analyzers serve as the cornerstones, facilitating consumables used in analysis.”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) Announces Supply Agreement with Eckert & Ziegler for Ac-225 Radioisotope to Support Comprehensive Development Activities – Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Actinium or the Company), a pioneer in the development of targeted radiotherapies, recently announced it has entered into an agreement for the supply of Actinium-225 (Ac-225) with Eckert & Ziegler. Under this agreement, Actinium Pharmaceuticals will have access to Eckert & Ziegler's high-quality Actinium-225 to further develop its lead product Actimab-A as well as additional early and late-stage development candidates for both U.S. and international clinical trials.

Targeted radiotherapies using Ac-225 have shown great promise in the treatment of cancer. The radioisotope releases powerful alpha particles with high energy and low penetration depth, enabling precise targeting of tumor cells, including hard-to-reach micrometastases, while minimizing effects on surrounding healthy tissue. Actimab-A is an Ac-225 based radiotherapy agent, directed against CD33, a receptor overexpressed in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other myeloid indications.

Sandesh Seth, Chairman and CEO at Actium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. commented: "We believe that targeted radiation therapy with Actinium-225 is one of the most promising approaches for treating patients with myeloid malignancies and solid tumors. As we have highlighted recently, we are advancing our lead targeted radiotherapy Actimab-A into a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and in the frontline setting in a Phase 1 trial under our CRADA with the NCI. Additionally, we have launched our Actimab-A solid tumor program to combine with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO for patients with head and neck squamous carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer in multiple trials. As a pioneer in the development of target radiotherapies, we have aggressive plans to expand our clinical pipeline to address indications with high unmet needs. With this supply agreement with Eckert & Ziegler, we will have access to reliable and constant supply of Ac-225 to advance our product development both in the U.S. as well as internationally."

"We are happy to contribute to the continuous expansion of indications for Actinium-225, which is significantly being advanced by Actinium Pharmaceuticals," explained Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE. "The progress we have made in our Ac-225 project over the past year marks only the start of our program to address the global shortage of this vital radionuclide."

Eckert & Ziegler reliably supplies high-quality Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Yttrium-90, and Actinium-225 to leading pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide. With expertise in radioisotope production and global logistics, the company is committed to continuously support the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Actinium Pharmaceuticals at: https://ir.actiniumpharma.com/press-releases

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

"This additional approval for Breyanzi in FL represents a critical step forward in our mission to deliver on the transformational promise of cell therapy for more patients across Europe," said Emma Charles, senior vice president, Europe Region, Bristol Myers Squibb. "While significant advancements have been made in the last two decades, there still remains unmet need for patients. Newer treatments for FL, like Breyanzi, have shown impactful results in clinical trials, with the opportunity to deliver lasting results in the routine care setting."

New results show Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) EBGLYSS achieved deep and sustained response for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) at three years. These findings from the ADjoin long-term extension study will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place March 7-11 in Orlando.

EBGLYSS is an interleukin-13 (IL-13) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-13 signaling with high binding affinity. The cytokine IL-13 is a primary cytokine in atopic dermatitis, driving the type-2 inflammatory cycle in the skin, leading to skin barrier dysfunction, itch, skin thickening and infection.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) recently announced that oral Fabhalta® (iptacopan) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of adults with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), to reduce proteinuria, making it the first and only treatment approved for this condition.

"C3G is a debilitating disease often affecting young people, impacting many aspects of their physical and emotional health, and our previous treatment options came with significant challenges," said Carla Nester, M.D., M.S.A., F.A.S.N., Professor of Pediatrics-Nephrology at the University of Iowa and Fabhalta APPEAR-C3G Study Co-Investigator. "This approval of Fabhalta is historic for the entire C3G community as now, for the first time, we have a therapy that is believed to treat the underlying cause of the disease, providing the potential for a new standard of care for patients."

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) - New study results presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2025, March 26 to 29, demonstrate the role of AstraZeneca’s TAGRISSO® (osimertinib), as monotherapy and as the backbone for novel combinations, across stages and settings of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Highlights include:

Myung-Ju Ahn, MD, PhD, Professor of Hemato-Oncology at the Department of Medicine, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea, said: "A critical goal in treating every patient with lung cancer is to not only extend a patient's life but also maintain quality of life while on treatment. The continued overall survival trend seen here at ELCC in the unresectable Stage III setting and the promising data for combinations that can address progression in the advanced setting, together reinforce osimertinib as an effective, safe and convenient treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer across stages and lines of treatment."

