VS Media Successfully Integrates Strategic Acquisitions, Driving Global Expansion and Profitability

Strengthening B2B Capabilities, Scaling Private Label Products, and Unlocking New Revenue Streams

Hong Kong, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS Media (Nasdaq: VSME), a leader in creator-driven commerce, announces it has successfully integrated the capabilities of ST Meng PTE LTD, along with the full integration of MLink Limited and the CRUUSH platform. These strategic moves are already generating operational synergies across global product sourcing, premium digital marketing, and influencer-driven e-commerce, reinforcing VS Media’s position as a leader in content-driven commerce while accelerating revenue growth and profitability.

Following the completion of its 21% acquisition of ST Meng PTE LTD, VS Media has fully integrated ST Meng’s sourcing and distribution expertise into its supply chain strategy. By leveraging ST Meng’s global trade network, VS Media has enhanced procurement efficiency, reduced sourcing costs, and expanded its private label product portfolio in high-demand categories such as premium food products and lifestyle goods. The Company is already benefiting from bulk purchasing advantages and supplier optimization, strengthening its ability to scale proprietary product development and improve margins.

Meanwhile, MLink Limited has been seamlessly integrated into VS Media’s marketing and influencer ecosystem, unlocking new high-value contracts in the luxury, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. MLink’s established relationships with government agencies, Wynn Macau, and MGM Macau have enabled VS Media to expand its premium advertising and social commerce services. Since the acquisition, VS Media has secured new digital marketing contracts and brand collaborations, reinforcing its leadership in influencer-driven marketing and boosting high-margin revenue streams. MLink’s expertise in media amplification and PR strategies is also strengthening cross-platform synergies, increasing VS Media’s competitive edge in key consumer markets.

At the same time, the CRUUSH platform has demonstrated early success as an engine for influencer-led e-commerce. Acquired in December 2024, CRUUSH bridges influencer marketing with direct sales through AI-powered influencer matching, real-time analytics, and a fully integrated marketplace, empowering micro and nano-influencers to drive measurable sales and maximize monetization. Since its integration, CRUUSH has seen strong adoption among influencers, resulting in higher engagement-to-sales conversion rates and proving to be a high-growth revenue channel. The platform’s data-driven commerce strategy is optimizing marketing campaign performance and enhancing return on investment, positioning VS Media at the forefront of the fast-growing shoppertainment industry.

With MLink and CRUUSH fully integrated and ST Meng’s capabilities embedded into VS Media’s supply chain strategy, the company now operates a more scalable, efficient, and diversified business model that strengthens its global reach and revenue potential. VS Media continues to explore additional strategic acquisitions in North America and Southeast Asia to further expand its cross-border e-commerce capabilities and enhance its international presence.

“The seamless integration of MLink and CRUUSH, along with the incorporation of ST Meng’s sourcing expertise, is already delivering measurable results,” said Ivy Wong, CEO of VS Media. “These acquisitions work together to create a powerful synergy between global product sourcing, premium digital marketing, and influencer-led e-commerce. By optimizing our supply chain, expanding high-margin marketing services, and leveraging AI-driven influencer commerce, we are executing on our vision to drive sustained profitability and long-term shareholder value.”

About VS Media:

VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) manages a network of leading digital creators across Asia Pacific that powers content-driven social commerce and offers local and effective marketing services to brands. Founded in 2013, VSME partners with over 1,500 creators and over 1,000 brands to promote and merchandise their products and services. The Company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.vs-media.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact Information:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: vsme@crescendo-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.