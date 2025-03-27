Four Greater Los Angeles Cities Lead the Way with ShotSpotter Deployments to Protect Neighborhoods

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced that four cities in the Greater Los Angeles area have either renewed or adopted contracts to deploy ShotSpotter, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system.

FREMONT, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced one new customer agreement and three contract renewals in the greater Los Angeles area for its ShotSpotter acoustic gunshot detection system. ShotSpotter has been adopted in several communities across Los Angeles County, with Pasadena, Lancaster, Hawaiian Gardens and Lakewood, CA all deploying the technology to address gun violence and safeguard their communities.

“SoundThinking is proud to be a strong partner to law enforcement throughout the greater Los Angeles area, and we are grateful that our technology is seen as making a real difference in enhancing public safety and addressing gun violence in these communities,” added Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “These contracts underscore that ShotSpotter is an effective, efficient, and equitable tool to help police while concurrently bolstering community trust.”

Pasadena

Since it was first deployed in 2022, ShotSpotter has helped the Pasadena Police Department detect unreported gunfire, respond quickly to the scene of gun violence, collect evidence, and render aid to gunshot wound victims. During this time, ShotSpotter alerted police to over 125 shootings and has been effective in filling the gap of gunfire that goes unreported to 911, which exceeded 60% during the third quarter of 2024.

“ShotSpotter is an instrumental tool in providing the Pasadena Police Department with situational awareness around gunfire incidents. Because such a high percentage of criminal gunfire is otherwise unreported, ShotSpotter is often the sole reason our officers are able to quickly respond to crime scenes, gather evidence, interview witnesses, and deliver medical care,” said Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris. “Throughout the deployment period, our officers have been able to leverage the technology to receive real-time information that is considerably more accurate than what a 911 caller can deliver—provided someone does call.”

Hawaiian Gardens

First introduced in Hawaiian Gardens in 2023 as a means of bolstering existing violence-prevention strategies, ShotSpotter has helped local law enforcement reduce response times to gunshot-related crimes. In 2023 alone, Hawaiian Gardens received 176 ShotSpotter alerts, leading to the recovery of critical ballistic evidence and the collection of 18 witness statements—all stemming from the system’s rapid and precise alerts. Additionally, local officials have also reported improved relationships with community members due to the overall reduction in crime.

“The safety of our residents has always been a top priority,” said Hawaiian Gardens City Manager Ernesto Marquez. “We are pleased to see the tangible results our partnership with ShotSpotter has produced by enhancing our law enforcement capabilities and creating a safer community for everyone in Hawaiian Gardens.”

Lakewood

Lakewood, a city with over 80,000 residents, borders Hawaiian Gardens and went live with ShotSpotter in July 2024.

“The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority,” said Captain Dan Holguin, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lakewood Station. “With ShotSpotter deployed in both Lakewood and Hawaiian Gardens, our deputies can accurately pinpoint gunfire incidents, reduce response times, and reinforce to residents that law enforcement is here to protect and serve.”

Lancaster

The City of Lancaster recently completed a six-month pilot of the ShotSpotter system and is now entering into a three-year term. Since its implementation in 2024, ShotSpotter has provided 36 confirmed alerts related to gunshots, leading to improved evidence collection and arrests.

“ShotSpotter has been instrumental to Lancaster’s hybrid policing approach, providing critical technology that helps us protect our community,” said Lancaster Police Chief Rodrick Armalin. “The system not only alerts us to shootings that weren’t being reported but also enables us to identify neighborhoods where residents are afraid to call for help. This dual benefit allows our team to follow up with meaningful community engagement while supporting the Sheriff’s Department’s emergency response, ultimately building trust and making Lancaster safer.”

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

