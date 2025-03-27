Submit Release
IAM won Merit Award for Design Excellence in Garden Attractions category at Hong Kong Flower Show

MACAU, March 27 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) participated in the “Hong Kong Flower Show 2025” by invitation of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of Hong Kong. Macao Garden, IAM’s exhibit set up in the show venue with landscape and floral arrangements rich in characteristics of Macao, won the Merit Award for Design Excellence (Garden Attractions) awarded by the organiser, contributing to the promotion of Macao’s image and the exchange of garden landscaping techniques. 

The “Hong Kong Flower Show 2025” was held at Victoria Park in Hong Kong from 14 to 23 March, with Cosmos as the themed flower this year. Macao Garden is designed based on the theme of the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, complemented by Western-style arcades and the pavement patterns of the Senado Square in the background and a Chinese-style lotus flowerbed in the centre for waterscape. Installations of different Macao attractions and Chinese cultural elements are spread all over the parterre of Macao Garden, highlighting Macao’s role as a base for the combination and exchange of Chinese and Western cultures.

By participating in this exhibition and setting up a distinctive Macao garden at the show venue, Macao strengthens exchanges and learning on horticultural techniques with different regions and institutions, and promotes the urban image of the city at the same time.

