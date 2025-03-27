UM, Cambridge to co-host forum to discuss sustainable development

MACAU, March 27 - The University of Macau (UM) and Clare Hall of the University of Cambridge will co-host the ‘Clare Hall, University of Cambridge – University of Macau Forum 2025’ on 31 March (Monday). The forum, themed ‘Interdisciplinary Approaches to Advancing Sustainable Development: Innovative Solutions to Global Challenges’, will bring together over 20 distinguished scholars from both universities to discuss critical global issues from an interdisciplinary perspective. All are welcome to attend.

The forum will feature plenary sessions covering a wide range of fields, including science and technology, sustainable architecture, artificial intelligence and smart cities, engineering, Chinese studies, and social sciences and education. The aim is to explore innovative ways to address global challenges, deepen academic exchanges between the two universities, foster in-depth dialogue and cooperation between Eastern and Western academia, promote knowledge sharing and innovative practices, and explore future development directions. During the forum, the two universities will also renew their cooperation agreement on the Cambridge Clare Hall Visiting Fellowship Programme. This initiative aims to deepen collaboration and interdisciplinary exchange in the humanities and social sciences between the two universities.

The forum will begin at 9:00am on 31 March (Monday) in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G014) and will be conducted in English. In the afternoon, parallel sessions will be held in Room 1004 and Room 1005 of the UM Guest House. For further details, please visit: https://ias.um.edu.mo/1st-clare-hall-cambridge-um-forum-2025/. To register for the forum, please visit: https://go.um.edu.mo/dwqlr2rc. For enquiries, please contact the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences at +853 8822 2082 or email ias.clarehall@um.edu.mo.