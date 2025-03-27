CE attends opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025

MACAU, March 27 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today attended the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, in Hainan Province. He listened to the keynote speech delivered by member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice Premier of the State Council, Mr Ding Xuexiang.

Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 takes as its theme “Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future”. The topics for this year’s forum cover four categories: 1. The Bigger Picture: Building Trust and Promoting Cooperation in a Fast-Changing World; 2. Promoting Growth: Re-balancing Globalization for Inclusive Development; 3. Shaping the Future: Accelerating the SDGs for More Effective Responses to Global Challenges; and 4. Identifying New Drivers: Strengthening AI Application and Governance for Innovation-Driven Development.

In the morning, the Chief Executive had a meeting with Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, Mr Gou Ping. The two officials exchanged views on topics including accelerating effort for the promotion of Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and enhancing the effectiveness of the transfer of innovative technology from the fields of academia and research to industry.

Mr Sam said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government was making every effort to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. This included the industrialisation of innovative technology to inject new momentum into industrial development. He noted the SASAC had always supported the MSAR and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and hoped it would continue to do so. The SASAC’s support would further promote Macao’s integration into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, better leveraging the institutional advantages of “One country, two systems”, and helping the MSAR to make greater contributions to the country’s high-quality development.

In the afternoon, the Chief Executive met with Vice Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia and former governor of the People's Bank of China, Mr Zhou Xiaochuan, to discuss topics including Macao’s optimisation of its industrial structure, and the increased efforts to develop cultural and tourism industries.

Mr Sam stated that Macao has a rich and profound cultural heritage, with a harmonious blend of Eastern culture and Western culture. The MSAR Government would step up efforts to create more high-quality cultural and tourism projects, further solidifying Macao’s position as a “multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture”, with a view to further advancing the city’s appropriate economic diversification.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah attended the afternoon meeting. The MSAR Government-delegation adviser and Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak, attended both meetings.

The Government delegation returned to Macao in the evening.