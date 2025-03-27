Filevine Wins Multiple AI and Legal Innovation Awards with Legalweek and AI Excellence Awards

AI-Powered Deposition Tool Depo CoPilot™ Recognized Alongside Leadership Award for Filevine’s Emily Lippincott

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , the leading legal work platform, is proud to announce multiple industry accolades recognizing its impact on legal technology and innovation. Filevine’s AI-powered deposition tool, Depo CoPilot™, has been named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by the Business Intelligence Group and received the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (E-Discovery & Litigation) Award at Legalweek. Additionally, Emily Lippincott, Filevine’s Senior Legal Futurist, has been honored with the prestigious Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award , celebrating her contributions to legal innovation.

“These awards highlight Filevine’s relentless pursuit of technological advancements that transform legal work,” said Ryan Anderson, Co-founder and CEO of Filevine. “Depo CoPilot™ is revolutionizing how attorneys approach depositions, while Emily’s leadership and expertise exemplify our commitment to driving meaningful change in legal tech. We are incredibly proud of our team’s achievements and of Emily’s well-deserved recognition. As we continue to push boundaries, we look forward to shaping the future of legal technology and empowering professionals with the tools they need to succeed.”

Depo CoPilot™ Recognized by Legalweek and the AI Excellence Awards

Depositions play a crucial role in legal proceedings, but attorneys often struggle to track key testimony, identify inconsistencies, and ensure they ask all necessary follow-up questions in real time. Depo CoPilot™ solves these challenges by acting as a virtual second chair and seamlessly integrating with Filevine’s platform to allow attorneys to cross-reference deposition testimony with case documents for even deeper insights.

Benefits of Depo CoPilot™ include:

Real-Time Transcription – Live-streamed deposition transcripts for immediate review.

AI-Powered Analysis – Instant identification of contradictions, evasive answers, and key insights.

Strategic Questioning – AI-suggested follow-up questions to refine attorneys’ legal strategies.

Deposition Goal Tracking – Ensuring attorneys meet their objectives during questioning.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and technologies that drive real-world innovation in AI. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts based on creativity, impact, and measurable success. The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards honor the efforts of legal professionals and organizations that are pushing the boundaries of legal innovation, redesigning processes, and improving the way legal professionals work. Both of these awards affirm Filevine and Depo CoPilot™’s position as a leading AI solution for legal professionals.

Emily Lippincott Honored by Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

As part of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, Emily Lippincott was awarded the Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award for her leadership in advancing AI-driven legal solutions and her role in shaping the future of legal work. Lippincott is the Senior Legal Futurist at Filevine, playing a key role in envisioning, designing, and implementing legal technology solutions that help lawyers stay ahead and deliver better client outcomes.

While many awards recognize the contributions legal professionals or organizations made over the past year, the Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award honors women at law firms, legal departments, and legal technology or legal service companies who have achieved notable successes and made significant contributions to legal innovation over the course of their careers.

These awards highlight an ongoing streak of industry accolades for Filevine, including top rankings on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Utah Fast 50 lists. Most recently, Filevine earned thirteen recognitions by G2 in their Legal Case Management Awards and Legal Document Management Awards in Spring 2025, where it edged out strong incumbents to earn first place rankings, including Best Usability and Leader for Small and Mid-Market Businesses. Additionally, Filevine is a leader in customer satisfaction on prestigious review sites, Capterra , Software Advice , and GetApp for its legal billing, document management, practice management, case management, and e-signature tools.



Learn more about Depo CoPilot™ at depocopilot.com . For more information about Filevine, visit https://www.filevine.com/ .





About Filevine

Filevine is transforming the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Filevine powers everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics. Over 125,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a 2022 Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

