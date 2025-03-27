Block Advisors by H&R Block to Provide Timely Support for The Home Depot’s Pro Xtra Loyalty Members

Through The Home Depot’s Pro Xtra membership, Pro customers can now access discounted Block Advisors expertise and tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and business formation services

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Advisors by H&R Block and The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, have collaborated for the 2025 tax season to help hardworking Pro customers offload stressful administrative business tasks. This robust collaboration offers significant benefits to Pro Xtra members, such as discounted services, including tax preparation, empowering them to focus on growing their business.

"Our initiative with The Home Depot helps Pro Xtra members navigate the complexities of running a business, such as taxes and bookkeeping,” says Jamil Khan, Chief Small Business Officer at H&R Block. “Having experts that understand the tax codes relevant to the industry helps Pro Xtra members keep more of their hard-earned money.”

The service launched earlier this month ahead of the fast-approaching April 15 tax filing deadline. Block Advisors is backed by 70 years of H&R Block expertise and has category-specific knowledge to help Pro Xtra members lower their tax liability. A Block Advisors tax pro can help business owners understand and leverage such deductions and credits as:

45L Tax Credit: This tax credit is available to eligible businesses who build or substantially renovate energy-efficient homes and offers significant tax-time upside.

This tax credit is available to eligible businesses who energy-efficient homes and offers significant tax-time upside. Deductions for equipment and property: With a Section 179 deduction , companies can capture tax savings on some big-ticket expenses like property purchases, office renovations, and necessary equipment.

With a , companies can capture tax savings on some big-ticket expenses like property purchases, office renovations, and necessary equipment. Professional materials deduction: The cost of materials and supplies can be deducted, depending on the timing of the usage. This often applies to things like cleaning supplies, production expenses, and shipping costs.

The cost of can be deducted, depending on the timing of the usage. This often applies to things like cleaning supplies, production expenses, and shipping costs. Vehicle and mileage deductions: The costs of driving and maintaining a vehicle for business use can add up fast. Owners can write off many expenses related to the business use of a vehicle.

As part of the collaboration, Pro Xtra members benefit from a special offer* on Block Advisors tax preparation and year-round services, including:

$50 off tax preparation with a Small Business Certified Tax Pro

$25 off DIY online tax preparation

$25 off business formation services

First month free, plus 10% off bookkeeping and payroll services

The Home Depot Pro Xtra members can learn about Block Advisors’ offer at The Home Depot Pro Desks and can also visit www.blockadvisors.com for more information on Block Advisors’ tax preparation and year-round business services.

*Discounts valid online or at participating Block Advisors or H&R Block U.S. offices. Additional restrictions apply. See The Home Depot Pro Desks for details. Void if transferred and where prohibited. No cash value. OBTP#B13696-BR ©2024 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services , financial products , and small-business solutions . The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce . Through Block Advisors and Wave , the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News .

