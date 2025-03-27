BairesDev Wins 2025 CIO 100 Award for AI Technology That Prevents Employee Attrition

The proprietary machine learning model that reduced turnover by 50% was recognized for enterprise excellence and innovation in IT.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, an award-winning nearshore software development company, has been named a 2025 CIO 100 Award winner for its proprietary machine learning model. This AI-powered solution helps predict and prevent employee attrition, cutting BairesDev’s turnover by 50% and ensuring a more engaged workforce.

For almost 30 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations with the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT. BairesDev’s award-winning Talent Retention Tool exemplifies this capability, using AI-driven insights to forecast attrition and enable proactive, data-based workforce interventions. The algorithm analyzes key talent variables such as career progression, compensation, and client feedback to support retention strategies.

“The CIO 100 Award reinforces our commitment to solving business challenges through innovation,” said Rocio Belfiore, Chief Innovation Officer at BairesDev. “The Talent Retention Tool empowers our People Experience team to act early to improve satisfaction and reduce churn. This synergy between AI and human expertise has yielded great results for our team.”

BairesDev’s Talent Retention Tool is transforming workforce engagement by significantly reducing attrition and enhancing employee satisfaction. By cutting turnover by 50% and maintaining an attrition rate below 9%, the AI tool ensures project continuity and supports a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score. Its proactive approach has successfully re-engaged 94% of tech professionals flagged as at-risk. Beyond improving productivity, it reinforces BairesDev’s commitment to creating an environment where top talent can thrive.

“The CIO 100 Awards recognize IT leaders who drive innovation, transformation, and business success through technology. With an exceptionally high caliber of submissions each year, winning a CIO100 Award is a true honor, highlighting the bold vision, strategic excellence, and groundbreaking impact of the most influential CIOs shaping the future of the digital enterprise,” stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards, bringing together top IT leaders to celebrate transformative technology solutions that drive real-world impact. BairesDev is proud to stand among this year’s winners, which include Adobe, Deloitte, Lenovo, and Johnson & Johnson, among others. The company, recently recognized by Inc., IAOP, and Clutch, among others, remains focused on driving innovation that empowers people and businesses alike.

About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning nearshore software development company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

