Getty Realty Corp. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, April 24, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, May 1, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13752591.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Investor Relations (646) 349-0598 ir@gettyrealty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.