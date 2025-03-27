Integer Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 24, 2025

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for first quarter 2025 at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3120125

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q1 2025 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 3120125. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, Integer posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.



Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551.337.3973

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

469.731.6617







