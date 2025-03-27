New Data to Be Presented at Upcoming Congresses Showcase Cerevance's Advanced Clinical Program in Parkinson’s Disease and Deep Pipeline for CNS-based Disorders

Topline results from Phase 2 ASCEND trial of solengepras as a monotherapy treatment for early-stage Parkinson’s to be presented

First presentation of data from Phase 1 trial of novel KCNK13 inhibitor for CNS diseases targeting neuroinflammation

Additional meeting presentations highlight potential of proprietary NETSseq platform to identify novel therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative diseases



‍BOSTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric, and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders, today announced upcoming presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2025) being held April 1-5 in Vienna, and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting being held April 5-9 in San Diego.

Details of the oral presentation at AD/PD™ 2025 are as follows:

Title: Results of ASCEND: A Phase 2 Trial of Solengepras (CVN424) as an Investigational Monotherapy for Treatment of Early Parkinson’s Disease

Presenter: Aaron L. Ellenbogen, DO, MPH

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 1:15 p.m. CEST / 4:15 a.m. PT

Details of the poster presentations at the AAN 2025 Annual Meeting are as follows:

Title: NETSseq Identifies Novel Therapeutic Targets for Neurodegenerative Diseases (#3592)

Presenter: Sagar Vaidya, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 6, 2025, 11:45 a.m. PT

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of CVN293, an Investigational Inhibitor of KCNK13 Targeting NLRP3-Mediated Neuroinflammation (#3282)

Presenter: Sagar Vaidya, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 8 a.m. PT

Title: Solengepras (CVN424): A Novel GPR6 Inhibitor in Clinical Development as an Investigational Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease (#2892)

Presenter: Kelvin L. Chou, M.D., FAAN

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 9, 2025, 8 a.m. PT

About Cerevance



Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric, and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com, +1-262-909-8739

