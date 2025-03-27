LGI Homes Introduces New Terrata Homes Community in Elizabeth, Colorado

ELIZABETH, Colo., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce its return to the picturesque neighborhood of Spring Valley Ranch under its move-up brand, Terrata Homes. This exciting development brings a fresh selection of floor plans to this beautiful community.

“We are extremely excited for our newest, luxury, high end community in Denver. Our spacious Terrata homes are located on the beautiful Spring Valley Golf course and still close enough to Denver and the mountains for all your wants and needs,” stated Kevin Wolf, VP of Operations for Colorado.

Spring Valley Ranch, located just south of Denver, offers residents breathtaking views of rolling hills and nature. The community provides an unparalleled lifestyle with access to a wonderful park that includes a children’s playground, gazebo, walking trails, picnic area and green space. Additionally, the neighborhood is adjacent to the private Spring Valley Ranch Golf Club, featuring an 18-hole golf course, driving range and clubhouse.

Terrata Homes is introducing an exclusive lineup of five brand-new, meticulously curated floor plan designs, tailored to meet the desires of today's homebuyers. Each home is constructed with careful attention to detail, showcasing included designer interior upgrades and open layouts perfect for entertaining. These brand-new homes range in size from 1,608 square feet to 3,043 square feet and offer three-, four-, and five-bedroom options. Additional spaces such as formal dining rooms, flex rooms and covered outdoor patios are also available.

The homes at Spring Valley Ranch are outfitted with a host of designer upgrades, including a full suite of stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, 42" upper cabinets with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful light fixtures, blinds throughout and finished two- to three-car garages.

Spring Valley Ranch offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience. With easy access to Hwy 83, residents are just a short drive from the top shopping, dining and employment opportunities that Parker, Centennial and Denver have to offer.

New homes at Spring Valley Ranch start from the $600s, with move-in ready opportunities available now. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 691-7300 ext 322 for additional information or to schedule a private tour of Spring Valley Ranch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36f926b7-b4fe-420a-8005-93ea155d7f11

The Glenwood Plan by Terrata Homes at Spring Valley Ranch The Glenwood Plan by Terrata Homes at Spring Valley Ranch features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

