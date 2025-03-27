BioVie to Host KOL Investor Webcast to Discuss the Long COVID Treatment Landscape and its ADDRESS-LC Trial on April 10, 2025

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI), (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event featuring key opinion leader (KOL) Lindsay McAlpine, MD, BSc (Yale University), who will join company management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for long COVID on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here .

The event will provide an update on BioVie's ADDRESS-LC trial evaluating bezisterim (NE3107) for the treatment of long COVID. Bezisterim is a novel, oral, blood-brain barrier–permeable, anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing agent that has shown to selectively inhibit inflammation-driven ERK- and NF-κB-stimulated inflammatory mediators, without inhibiting their homeostatic functions. Chronic neuroinflammation, potentially driven by persisting viral spike protein1,2, is one of the main hypotheses that researchers have proposed to explain the persistence of symptoms in long COVID.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Lindsay McAlpine, MD, BSc

Lindsay McAlpine, MD, BSc, is a neuroimmunologist in Division of Neurological Infections and Global Neurology at the Yale University School of Medicine. She founded the NeuroCOVID Clinic at Yale in October 2020 and now directs the clinic. She sees patients with neurologic issues related to Long COVID and patients with multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorders of the nervous system. She is an investigator in the COVID Mind Study at Yale, and her research interests are related to the pathophysiology of neurologic symptoms after COVID-19 using several modalities, including MRI.

About Long COVID

Long COVID is a condition in which symptoms of COVID-19, the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, persist for an extended period of time, generally three months or more. Common symptoms include lingering loss of smell and taste, extreme fatigue, and “brain fog,” though persistent cardiovascular and respiratory problems, muscle weakness, and neurologic issues have also been documented. The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that 6.8% of adults in the United States (more than 17 million individuals) currently or previously have long COVID3 though a recent analysis using real world data estimates the prevalence could be as high as 22%4 . The loss in quality of life and earnings and increased medical costs has an enormous economic impact estimated to be $3.7 trillion5 . To date there are no non-pharmacological or pharmacological therapies proven effective for treatment of long COVID.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Long COVID, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson’s disease) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-kB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFkB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of Long COVID. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

