Deputy Minister Swarts launches One Employee One Tree Initiative as part of Presidential Ten Million Trees Programme.

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will officially launch the One Employee One Tree Initiative as part of the Presidential Ten Million Trees Programme.

Themed, My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today, the launch will take place on Friday, 28 March 2025, at Environment House, Pretoria.

The One Employee One Tree Initiative is a key component of the Revamped National Greening Programme, which aims to plant ten million trees over five years, in line with the clarion call by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa.

This Initiative is designed to highlight the commitment of government employees to this cause. To mark the launch, Deputy Minister Swarts, together with employees of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), will plant trees at Environment House. The campaign will then be extended to all employees at the three spheres of government, nationwide.

The Deputy Minister seeks to use this Initiative as a springboard to Relaunch the Revamped National Greening Programme through the ambitious campaign to plant one million trees in one day during Arbor Month. The One Million Trees campaign aims to mobilize all sectors of society—including public entities at all levels, community-based organisations, NGOs, business, interfaith formations and local communities—to plant one million trees on 24 September 2025.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also use G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) to drive the planting of trees by international dignitaries who will be visiting the country for the meetings and the G20 Summit.

Media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

One Employee, One Tree Initiative

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Time: 12:00pm

Venue: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko and Soutpansberg Streets, Pretoria

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena: 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

Enquiries

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates