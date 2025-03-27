Government Communications hosts activities to commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy, 27 to 28 Mar

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with the Apartheid Museum and Gibela Rail Consortium, will host activities to commemorate the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy on 27 and 28th March 2025 in Gauteng province.

A youth dialogue will be held under the theme "Youth and Economy” in partnership with the Apartheid Museum to solicit the views of young people from the Southern region of Gauteng on how they can participate in economic opportunities.

To promote the artisanship and the social responsibility initiatives of the Gibela Rail Consortium in Ekhurhuleni a tour of the Gibela rail facilities and interaction with various artisans will conclude with a visit to a social investment project showcasing advancements in rail manufacturing and public transport.

This initiative by GCIS and various partners forms part of a year-long campaign launched in 2024, extending into 2025, to commemorate South Africa’s remarkable journey of democracy and freedom. The 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy campaign seeks to foster collective ownership of this milestone among all South Africans and sectors of society.

The programme also aims to promote social cohesion, national identity, and inclusivity, reflecting South Africa’s rich and diverse culture. It highlights the progress achieved since 1994 while acknowledging the challenges of the fourth decade of democracy.

MEDIA PROGRAMME:

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Event: Youth dialogue focusing on Youth and Economy

Time: 09h00

Venue: Apartheid Museum, Northern Parkway and Gold Reef Road, Johannesburg

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Event: Tour of Gibela manufacturing facilities and Social Investment Project visit – showcasing an achievement in the rail manufacturing and public transport sector

Time: 08h30

Venue: Kwa Thema Business Park, Rhokana St, Kwa-thema phase 3

Important Notice: For occupational health and safety compliance, all those participating in the social project visit on the 28 March 2025 must wear closed shoes except running shoes /sneakers.

Enquiries and RSVP:

Peter Gumede

Cell: 083 570 8080

