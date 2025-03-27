Employment and Labour convenes G20 second Employment Working Group Meeting, 8 to 11 Apr

South Africa's G20 Presidency will host the Second Group of Twenty (G20) Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting from 8 to 11 April 2025 at the Arch Convention Centre in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

This crucial gathering will spearhead discussions on gender equality in the workforce and the growing labour income share disparity, aligning with South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

Building upon the successful First EWG session in Gqeberha, which launched the Nelson Mandela Bay Target — a five-year commitment to reduce global youth unemployment by 5% by 2030 through quality job creation, skills development, and youth-led innovation. Delegates are expected to formally adopt this target, cementing South Africa’s contribution to long-term solutions for youth employment challenges.

The Umhlanga meeting will specifically address gender disparities and declining labour income share, two of the four key priorities identified by South Africa’s G20 Presidency: inclusive growth and youth employment, gender equality, income inequality, and the future of work.

These priorities reflect the EWG’s theme: “Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives.”

A central focus will be the urgent renewal of the Brisbane Goal, set to expire in 2025. Initially established to reduce the gender participation gap, discussions will now emphasise closing gender pay gaps within G20 countries. Leveraging international labour conventions and global commitments, South Africa proposes extending this goal to reinforce the G20’s commitment to meaningful progress in gender equality and workforce participation. This initiative underscores the G20’s leadership in promoting fair wages and inclusive economies.

The Second EWG will feature contributions from G20 members, invited countries, international organisations such as the ILO, World Bank and OECD, and academic experts. Four EWG meetings will precede the Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEEM) in August 2025, where a declaration will finalise actionable policies.

Media is invited to attend the G20 2nd EWG meetings.

