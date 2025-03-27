Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: E-waste Recycling Pilot Project in Thulamela Local Municipality

Programme director

His Majesty Mailausumbwa MPK Tshivhase,

Traditional leaders present

Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mr Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe

Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality, Cllr Nkondo Tsakani Freda

Mayor of Thulamela Local Municipality, Cllr Athongozwidivha Sarah Rambuda

Founder and chairperson of the Thulamela Makhado Adopt A River, Ms Pfarelo Ramugondo

Esteemed guests

Community members, and partners

Ndi matsheloni

It is an honour and a privilege to stand before you today to launch the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project here in Thulamela Local Municipality, Vhembe District.

I am also pleased to recognise our special guests from Thulamela Makhado Adopt A River led by the Founder and chairperson Ms Pfarelo Ramugondo. We are encouraged by the community voluntary work you are doing in cleaning waste in the rivers and water bodies within Thulamela and Makhado Local Municipalities.

Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment. This initiative, which is a key part of our national efforts to manage waste more effectively, demonstrates our commitment to tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: electronic waste (known as e-waste).

As many of us are aware, e-waste is growing at an alarming rate. It is now considered the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. The proliferation of technology and the consumer-driven nature of our society have led to millions of tons of electronic devices being discarded each year. These devices, from old cell phones and laptops to televisions and household appliances, contain harmful materials such as lead, mercury, and many other toxic chemicals, which can have devastating effects on our environment and health if not properly managed.

In South Africa, we generate over 360,000 tons of e-waste annually, and unfortunately, only a small fraction of 10% of this is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to our ecosystems. Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes. As part of our efforts to address this growing E-waste problem, South Africa has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation for the Electrical and Electronic Equipment sector since November 2021 which compels the producers of electronic products to take-back and ensure proper recycling thereof.

In Thulamela Local Municipality, like many other parts of our country, improper disposal of e-waste has become a growing concern. As we all know, the municipality faces challenges with waste management.

The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates water and soil. Today’s launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project is our response to this growing crisis.

Three Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) will participate in Thulamela Local Municipality, namely: EWASA, Circular Energy and R2E2.

The PROs will set-up and welcome community members as they bring their e-waste. The e-waste will then be weighed, the weight recorded and the person's details recorded. An incentive will be paid out via cellphone based on a Rand/ kilogram where a minimum ranging from R1,00/ kilogram can be paid based on the weight of the item and the type of item. Payments will be done in the form of EFT and MTN MoMo.

In addition to this, a participation voucher will be given that ranges from R30 to R50 depending on the number of items dropped off. There will also be "spin-a-wheel" competition which offers a chance to win an extra voucher ranging from R0-100. The vouchers will be redeemable at a Shoprite/ Checkers.

The PROs will be working with local collectors based in Limpopo and Vhembe District specifically.

The collection of large items will be possible locally for communities close to the event venue. Arrangements can be made with the local collectors to do other collections after the event only

The goal of this pilot project is to test and implement a sustainable system for recycling of e-waste in Thulamela Local Municipality. This initiative is being launched in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Thulamela Local Municipality, Vhembe District Municipality, Industry and the Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs). Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal.

The success of this project relies heavily on the participation of the local community. By providing households with easy access to collection or drop off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste. The wheelie bins provided by the Department will serve as dedicated receptacles for collecting e-waste, ensuring that it is separated from general household waste and directed to specialized recycling channels. This process will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health.

Furthermore, this project is about more than just waste management, it is about creating jobs and stimulating local economic development. Through this initiative, we will be able to engage the PROs that are committed to facilitating the proper recycling of e-waste. These organizations play a crucial role in managing the end-of-life phase of electronic products and are an important part of the national effort to promote a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled rather than discarded. Through collaboration with these organizations, we can ensure that this pilot project is sustainable and scalable, with the potential to expand across other regions in the future.

The importance of this project cannot be overstated. Not only will it help Thulamela Local Municipality manage its e-waste more effectively, but it will also contribute to our country’s broader environmental goals. As part of the National Waste Management Strategy 2020, South Africa has committed to reducing waste sent to landfills, increasing recycling rates, and promoting a circular economy. The EPR regulations, which place responsibility for end-of-life products on producers, are key to this vision. By encouraging industry involvement in waste management, we are ensuring that those who create waste are also part of the solution.

In the coming months, we will monitor the progress of this pilot project to ensure that it meets its objectives. This includes tracking the volume of e-waste collected, the effectiveness of the community awareness campaigns, and the number of local jobs created through the project. Our goal is to ensure that this pilot project becomes a success story and a model that can be replicated across other municipalities in Limpopo and beyond.

As we move forward with this project, I urge all the residents of Thulamela Local Municipality to take part. This initiative offers a chance to make a real difference in the way we manage waste in our communities. By working together, we can help ensure that e-waste is recycled responsibly, that valuable materials are recovered, and that our environment is protected for future generations.

We are meeting here as South Africa has commenced the Presidency of the G20. The presidency will build upon on the achievements of India (2023 Presidency) and Brazil (2024 Presidency) to ensure continuity in advancing the developmental agenda within the G20. South Africa’s G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for the country to champion the aspirations of emerging market economies and lead the developmental agenda of the African Continent within the framework of the G20.

Themed, Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable, South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 has the main objective to advance the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals through a number of priorities and deliverables. The G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group aims to enhance cooperation amongst all G20 members and invitees to address environmental and climate change priorities.

The first virtual G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 ECSWG has started on 25 March 2025 and will end on Friday 28 March 2025. This G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, provide an opportunity to discuss the five priorities and deliverables, and present the proposed work plan for the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group for 2025.

The priority focus areas for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group are:

Biodiversity and Conservation – Implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Biodiversity Economy; Land Degradation, Desertification and Drought –Land Degradation Neutrality targets; Priority 3 on Chemicals and Waste Management is the focus of our engagement today. Sustainable Chemicals Management; Circular Economy; Waste Management; Waste to Energy; Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) implementation; Climate Change and Air Quality – Just Transition; Loss and Damage; Adaptation, including Climate Resilient Development (CRD); Climate Finance and Air Quality; Oceans and Coastal Management – Marine Spatial Planning – ocean governance; combatting marine plastic pollution.

In conclusion, the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project in Thulamela Local Municipality is a step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. Achieving long-term success in managing e-waste requires continued efforts from all stakeholders: government, industry, and communities. Let us work together to make this project a success, and let it serve as a model for other municipalities to follow. I am confident that, with the commitment of all those involved, we can achieve our collective goal of a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Thank you!

Ndo Livhuwa.

#GovZAUpdates

