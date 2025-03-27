Minister Dean Macpherson: Opening of first quarter meeting of MINMEC for Public Works and Infrastructure

Minister Macpherson joins hands with MECs to deliver to communities and to turn words into action

Today marks an important gathering of the Minister responsible for Public Works and Infrastructure and the Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for Public Works from across the country—collectively known as MINMEC—to reflect on the progress we have made since assuming office.

This meeting comes five months after our inaugural MINMEC gathering in Cape Town. And indeed, we have achieved much in that time.

By working together, we have taken significant steps forward in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our sector.

We have begun reshaping public works and infrastructure to play a meaningful role in South Africa’s economic development and, ultimately, to create much-needed jobs.

The latest Afrimat Construction Index shows that activity in South Africa’s construction industry has improved for a third consecutive quarter during the final three months of 2024.

We are heading in the right direction—but we also know it is not enough. Time is not on our side.

South Africans have waited too long to see cranes in the sky and shovels in the ground— visible signs of progress that will help deliver sustained economic growth and job creation.

Exactly one week from today—next Thursday—will mark nine months since I was appointed to office.

It is my firm belief that we must now shift from merely talking about the programmes we wish to implement, to actually implementing them.

I therefore urge us all to use today’s gathering not only to reflect on the past but to take practical decisions we can implement without delay.

We are not here to host another talk shop—we are here to move towards action.

This year must be the year in which communities across the country begin to feel the difference we are making in their daily lives.

Ladies and gentlemen

My vision for the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure—and for the broader sector— is to turn South Africa into a construction site that drives economic growth and creates jobs.

As I stated during my reply to the State of the Nation Address, we aim to attract an additional R100 billion in infrastructure investment over the next four years.

We know that infrastructure investment remains one of the most powerful tools to stimulate economic growth—and to create employment.

Research indicates that every 1% increase in infrastructure investment can boost GDP growth by up to 1.5%.

If we are serious about achieving the Government of National Unity’s goal to meaningfully reduce unemployment during our term, infrastructure investment must be one of our top priorities.

To realise this vision of a country under construction, we must turn the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa.

It is equally important that we restore trust and credibility to our departments and the construction sector in order to drive further investment and participation.

Over the past nine months, our work in the Department—whether in restoring accountability, fighting corruption, or improving efficiency—has set us on the right path.

But as I have said before, we must accelerate our efforts so that communities can start seeing and feeling the results of our work.

Let us use today as an opportunity to take implementable decisions on how we will deliver in the weeks and months to come.

Ladies and gentlemen

We also recognise that significant challenges lie ahead.

We know that there are officials who choose to enrich themselves rather than serve their communities.

We know that there are those who choose to spread misinformation instead of building South Africa.

We know that theft, sabotage, and destruction continue to plague our projects.

Cost overruns, delays, and disruptions on construction projects remain ongoing concerns.

But I am confident that, by working together, we can face these challenges head-on and root out those who stand in the way of our country’s success.

The work we have already begun is bearing fruit. Since the signing of the Durban Declaration last year, we have seen fewer construction stoppages.

We will now replicate the progress achieved under the Durban Declaration to address other challenges in our industry.

This is precisely why we are hosting our inaugural Public Works and Infrastructure Summit in Gauteng next week—and I encourage all of you to attend.

I have no doubt that by partnering with institutions such as the Auditor-General of South Africa—who joins us here today—as well as with the private sector, we can build a strong and resilient industry.

Because I am convinced: the best days of Public Works and Infrastructure lie ahead. Ladies and gentlemen

As I’ve said, if we work together, we will overcome even the biggest obstacles in our path.

Through innovation, fresh approaches, and meaningful partnerships, we can ensure that Public Works and Infrastructure plays a central role in realising South Africa’s developmental goals.

I thank each of you for joining us today—many of you travelling long distances to be here.

Let us use this opportunity to set ourselves firmly on a path towards faster delivery—to get more shovels in the ground and more cranes in the sky.

Let us engage with one another on an equal footing, with the respect and dignity each of us deserves.

Let today not be a talk shop we simply repeat a few months from now—but a gathering defined by action.

Because the time is now to build a better South Africa. Let’s build South Africa together.

Thank you.

