Postbank briefs media on payment of grants to beneficiaries that have not yet switched from SASSA gold cards to black cards, 28 Mar

With approximately only 1,3m of the total of 2,6m social grant beneficiaries managing to switch from SASSA gold cards to Postbank black cards, and only a few days remaining before the commencement of the April 2025 grant payments, members of the media are invited to a media briefing by the CEO of Postbank, Ms. Nikki Mbengashe, on Friday, 28 March 2025, where an important announcement will be made regarding the payments of social grants to gold cards beneficiaries that have not yet switched to black cards.

Therefore, the briefing will make an important announcement that will provide assurance of uninterrupted access to social grant payments for 1,3m social grant beneficiaries that have not yet switched to black cards, effective from the forthcoming the April 2025 grant payment cycle.

The Postbank drive to replace SASSA gold cards has not stopped on 20 March 2025, and Postbank, together with SASSA, continue encouraging beneficiaries to get to the card replacement sites and switch to black cards. All card replacement sites remain active and continue issuing cards to beneficiaries. The sites are primarily located within select outlets of major retailers that include Shoprite, Usave, Shoprite, Spar, Pick ’n Pay and Boxer and beneficiaries can dial *120*355# from any cellphone to locate a nearby site.

The briefing will also provide a progress update regarding the SASSA gold cards replacements process. This will include updates on interventions implemented to make available additional card replacements sites to reach all beneficiaries that need cards, as well as the enablement of beneficiaries that are unable to physically get to the sites, such as those that are bedridden and disabled.

During the media briefing, members of the media will be allowed to engage with the Postbank CEO on these and any other related issues. One-on-one interview opportunities for detailed engagements with the Postbank CEO will also be allowed after the briefing.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Time: 12H00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimoso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street (Corner festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria.

For media confirmation, please contact Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308/ takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Bongani Diako on 082 788 2219/ Bongani.Diako@postbank.co.za

For enquiries Contact:

Bongani Diako(Postbank Spokesperson)

Cell: 082 788 2219

E-mail: Bongani.Diako@postbank.co.za

