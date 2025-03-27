Minister Dean Macpherson announces outcomes of MINMEC meeting, 28 Mar
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 28 March 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the first quarter meeting of the Minister and MECs (MINMEC) for Public Works and Infrastructure from all nine provinces. The meeting will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg.
During the briefing, the Minister will provide an update on the reforms currently underway within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. This will include progress made in tackling the construction mafia, ongoing reforms to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and the status of independent investigations into corruption within the Department and its entities.
Members are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:
Date: Friday, 28 March 2025
Time: 09:30
Location: The Capital Empire Sandton, 177 Empire Pl, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/r2QeoSJ4rrYddQfHA
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
082 766 0276
Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Media Liaison
E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677
