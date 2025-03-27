Minister Dean Macpherson announces outcomes of MINMEC meeting, 28 Mar

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 28 March 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the first quarter meeting of the Minister and MECs (MINMEC) for Public Works and Infrastructure from all nine provinces. The meeting will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

During the briefing, the Minister will provide an update on the reforms currently underway within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. This will include progress made in tackling the construction mafia, ongoing reforms to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and the status of independent investigations into corruption within the Department and its entities.

Members are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 March 2025

Time: 09:30

Location: The Capital Empire Sandton, 177 Empire Pl, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/r2QeoSJ4rrYddQfHA

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

082 766 0276

Lesego Moretlwe

DPWI Media Liaison

E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3677

#GovZAUpdates