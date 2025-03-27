CNC Machine Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, potentially surpassing $123 billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

CNC Machine Market Outlook: Precision Meets Productivity in the Era of Smart Manufacturing

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine market is on a strong upward trajectory, projected to reach a market value of $77 billion in 2024. Fueled by advancements in industrial automation and a growing need for precision engineering, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, potentially surpassing $123 billion by 2034.

From automotive and aerospace to electronics and medical devices, CNC machines are transforming how components are manufactured—enabling unparalleled accuracy, customization, and production speed. As manufacturers embrace digital transformation and Industry 4.0, CNC technology is fast becoming a cornerstone of the modern smart factory.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47490/cnc-machine-market#request-a-sample

Key Market Drivers

Industrial Automation & Precision Engineering

The increasing shift toward automation across manufacturing sectors is a primary force driving CNC adoption. Industries are investing heavily in high-precision machining to improve productivity, reduce human error, and ensure consistency across complex production cycles. With tolerance levels becoming more stringent in aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors, CNC machines are indispensable for maintaining quality standards.

Custom Manufacturing on the Rise

Modern consumers expect personalized solutions—and manufacturers are answering the call. CNC machines offer the flexibility to produce customized components at scale, catering to unique design requirements across industries like electronics, healthcare, and defense. This capability is crucial in an era where product variation and speed-to-market are competitive advantages.

Expansion of Aerospace & Defense Applications

Precision is non-negotiable in the aerospace and defense sectors. CNC machines are increasingly used to manufacture intricate aircraft components, assemblies, and tooling, especially as global defense budgets rise. This sector alone is estimated to contribute over 25% of total CNC market revenue, underscoring its importance.

Technology-Driven Evolution

CNC machines have evolved beyond standalone equipment—they are now part of an intelligent ecosystem powered by AI, IoT, and real-time analytics. Smart CNC machines enable predictive maintenance, improve energy efficiency, and deliver enhanced user interfaces, making operations more streamlined and cost-effective.

Growth of Smart Factories

As Industry 4.0 reshapes the global manufacturing landscape, CNC machines are at the center of the shift. Digitally connected and fully programmable, they are being integrated into smart production lines, enabling data-driven decision-making and automated workflows that optimize every phase of the production cycle.

Market Challenges

High Capital and Operational Costs

While the benefits of CNC machines are compelling, the upfront costs remain a significant barrier, especially for SMEs. Expenses extend beyond the purchase price to include shipping, installation, customization, maintenance, and upgrades, all of which require substantial financial commitment.

Skill Gap and Labor Shortage

Despite the proliferation of CNC technology, the industry faces a shortage of qualified technicians. Operating modern CNC machines requires advanced programming, setup, and troubleshooting skills—capabilities that are increasingly scarce in many labor markets. Without proper training and talent, manufacturers risk errors, inefficiencies, and underutilization of their investments.

Downtime and Maintenance Constraints

CNC machines, though reliable, require ongoing maintenance to ensure optimal performance. Unexpected breakdowns can lead to production delays and increased costs, especially in high-volume environments. This challenge is exacerbated by the shortage of skilled maintenance engineers.

Regulatory Complexities

Navigating varying regulatory standards across global markets can be daunting. Compliance with safety, energy efficiency, and environmental guidelines requires significant planning, documentation, and sometimes redesign—resulting in additional time and cost for manufacturers.

Emerging Opportunities

Expanding Footprint in Emerging Markets

Regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid industrialization. With increasing government support for local manufacturing and rising consumer demand, these markets present major growth opportunities. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are leading the charge, driving over 40% of projected global growth.

Rise of AI and Machine Learning in Machining

AI-driven CNC systems are revolutionizing the way parts are designed and manufactured. With real-time analytics, predictive control, and generative design, manufacturers can now create smarter, more adaptive workflows. Solutions like Autodesk’s Dreamcatcher show how AI can automatically refine designs for CNC machining—delivering better results with less waste.

Sustainable Manufacturing Initiatives

Eco-conscious operations are gaining traction across the industrial landscape. CNC machining—when paired with optimized tooling and advanced planning software—can significantly reduce material waste and energy consumption, helping companies meet their sustainability goals while remaining competitive.

Value-Added Services and Predictive Maintenance

As CNC systems become more complex, there's growing demand for aftermarket services, including remote diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance. These services not only enhance machine longevity but also offer new revenue streams for vendors.

Hybrid Manufacturing Systems

The convergence of CNC machining with additive manufacturing (3D printing) is enabling hybrid solutions that combine the benefits of both technologies. This fusion allows manufacturers to tackle complex geometries, reduce lead times, and create parts that are both functional and lightweight.

CNC Machine Market Potential

The future of manufacturing is automated, precise, and intelligent—and CNC machines are paving the way. As 5-axis machining, robotics integration, and cloud-based software platforms become more prevalent, CNC machine tools are evolving into fully connected production hubs. These capabilities are helping manufacturers:

Reduce time-to-market

Minimize waste

Enhance product consistency

Scale customized production

With innovation at the core, the CNC machine tools market is becoming a driving force behind the next wave of industrial transformation.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47490/cnc-machine-market

Key Market Segments and Growth Insights

By Application : Aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, electronics, and industrial manufacturing remain the top adopters.

: Aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, electronics, and industrial manufacturing remain the top adopters. By Type : CNC lathes, mills, routers, plasma cutters, and grinders dominate, with 5-axis machines and multi-tasking systems gaining popularity for complex part manufacturing.

: CNC lathes, mills, routers, plasma cutters, and grinders dominate, with gaining popularity for complex part manufacturing. By Region: Asia-Pacific leads in volume and growth potential, followed by Europe and North America due to strong R&D investment and advanced production infrastructure.

Key Competitors:

1. Haas Automation

2. DMG Mori

3. Mazak

4. Okuma Corporation

5. FANUC Corporation

6. Siemens AG

7. Mitsubishi Electric

8. Hurco Companies

9. KUKA AG

10. Emag GmbH

11. Siemens

12. Brother Industries

13. Doosan Machine Tools

14. Jet Tools

15. Hurco

16. Takamaz

17. CMC Machinery

18. Okuma

19. Ichinose

20. Fives Group

Recent Developments in the CNC Machine Market: Driving Innovation, Automation, and Global Expansion

As global manufacturing embraces smart technologies and digitization, major players in the CNC machine industry are strategically aligning through acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and digital transformation initiatives. Below are five key developments that reflect the dynamic growth and innovation shaping the CNC machine landscape.

1. DMG MORI Acquires KURAKI to Expand Horizontal Boring and Milling Capabilities

Date: September 2023

Type: Strategic Acquisition

In a strategic move to enhance its product offering and tap into a broader segment of the precision machining market, DMG MORI Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of KURAKI, a renowned manufacturer of CNC horizontal boring and milling machines. The acquisition aims to leverage KURAKI’s specialized expertise in large-format machining and combine it with DMG MORI’s digitalization and automation technologies.

This move strengthens DMG MORI’s portfolio in complex and heavy-duty machining solutions, positioning the company to meet the rising demand for automated, high-precision horizontal machining tools across sectors like aerospace, energy, and heavy engineering. The integration of KURAKI’s engineering legacy with DMG MORI’s Industry 4.0 innovations highlights the company’s strategy to offer comprehensive and digitally empowered solutions to its global customer base.

2. OKUMA Corporation Unveils OSP-P500 – A Leap in CNC Machine Control Systems

Date: August 2023

Type: Product Launch

OKUMA Corporation launched its next-generation CNC control system, the OSP-P500, in August 2023. This state-of-the-art controller is powered by dual-core processors, significantly improving the machine’s responsiveness, processing power, and operational reliability.

A standout feature of the OSP-P500 is its integration of Digital Twin Technology, allowing manufacturers to simulate high-precision machining processes virtually before actual execution. This innovation reduces setup times, optimizes tooling, and minimizes the risk of production errors—ushering in a new era of smart machining and virtual commissioning.

The OSP-P500 reinforces OKUMA’s commitment to high-performance automation, intelligent manufacturing, and future-ready control systems for the evolving needs of modern workshops.

3. Mitsubishi Electric India Partners with SolidCAM to Deliver High-Speed Machining Solutions

Date: April 2023

Type: Strategic Partnership

In a bid to enhance its CNC ecosystem in India, Mitsubishi Electric CNC partnered with SolidCAM, a leading CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) software provider. This collaboration is designed to deliver comprehensive, high-speed roughing and finishing machining solutions tailored to diverse industry needs—including automotive, medical, aerospace, die & mold, and machine components.

The partnership enables Mitsubishi Electric to offer customers an integrated CNC + CAM experience, boosting productivity and accuracy in complex machining operations. With SolidCAM’s expertise in iMachining and toolpath optimization, combined with Mitsubishi’s precision control systems, the alliance aims to help manufacturers achieve faster turnaround, superior surface finishes, and optimized tool usage.

This development signifies the industry's broader trend toward software-hardware convergence, where partnerships empower machine users with smarter, more intuitive solutions.

4. DMG MORI Establishes WALC Inc. to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Date: July 2022

Type: Subsidiary Launch

Reinforcing its leadership in the smart manufacturing space, DMG MORI announced the formation of WALC Inc., a dedicated subsidiary focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector. The new entity will spearhead the development of advanced technologies, including AI, IoT, and cloud-based platforms, to drive innovation and connectivity across manufacturing systems.

WALC Inc. is tasked with creating intelligent software that supports predictive maintenance, machine learning for process optimization, and data analytics for real-time factory monitoring. This initiative underscores DMG MORI’s strategic focus on cyber-physical integration, ensuring customers can transition to fully connected and agile production environments.

With digital transformation becoming essential for competitiveness, WALC Inc. represents a proactive step toward industry-wide modernization and operational efficiency.

Cnc Machine Market Segment Analysis

- By Type:

- CNC Milling Machines

- CNC Lathes

- CNC Plasma Cutters

- CNC Laser Cutters

- CNC Routers

- CNC Electric Discharge Machines (EDM)



- By Application:

- Aerospace

- Automotive

- Electronics

- Medical Devices

- Industrial Machinery

- Consumer Goods



- By End-User:

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



- By Control Type:

- 2-Axis Control

- 3-Axis Control

- 4-Axis Control

- 5-Axis Control



- By Material:

- Metal

- Plastic

- Wood

- Composites



- By Technology:

- Computerized Numerical Control (CNC)

- Direct Numerical Control (DNC)



-By Region

-North America

-Europe

-Middle East and Africa

-Asia-Pacific

-Latin America

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (CNCマシン市場), Korean (CNC 기계 시장), Chinese (数控机床市场), French (Marché des machines CNC), German (CNC-Maschinenmarkt), and Italian (Mercato delle macchine CNC), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47490/cnc-machine-market#request-a-sample

More Related Reports:

CNC Tool and Cutter Grinding Machine Market

The global CNC Tool Cutter Grinding Machine market is projected to reach a value of approximately $2.1 billion in 2024, with an anticipated market value of around $3.8 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47197/cnc-tool-cutter-grinding-machine-market

CNC Polishing Machines Market

The global CNC Polishing Machines market is valued at approximately $3.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $5.9 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.4% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47207/cnc-polishing-machines-market

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market

The CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market is valued at approximately $8.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing automation and advancements in manufacturing technologies. The market is positioned for significant growth, with a projected value reaching around $12.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2025–2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47204/cnc-metal-cutting-machine-tools-market

CNC Router Market

The global Cnc Router market is projected to reach a value of approximately $3.5 billion in 2024, with a robust growth trajectory anticipated through the next decade. By 2034, the market value is expected to escalate to around $7.5 billion, reflecting significant expansion driven by diverse applications across woodworking, metalworking, and plastics industries. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this forecast period is estimated at approximately 8.5%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47468/cnc-router-market

Desktop CNC Machines Market

The global Desktop CNC Machines market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow to around $2.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47289/desktop-cnc-machines-market

Laser Welding Machine Market

The global Laser Welding Machine market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $5.8 billion by 2034, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.4% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47190/laser-welding-machines-market

End Load Cartoning Machine Market

The global End Load Cartoning Machine market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $2.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47291/end-load-cartoning-machine-market

Sections on High Precision CMM Machines & Software Market

The high precision Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market is poised to reach an estimated value of $3.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for precision measurement across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The market is forecasted to grow to approximately $5.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/48175/sections-on-high-precision-cmm-machines-software-market

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market

The waterjet cutting machinery market is forecasted to reach an estimated value of approximately $4.5 billion in 2024, with a projected market value of around $6.9 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.3% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/48225/waterjet-cutting-machinery-market

Hot Bar Soldering Machine Market

The global hot bar soldering machine market is poised for substantial growth, currently valued at approximately $210 million in 2024. Projected to expand significantly, the market is anticipated to reach around $350 million by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/48094/hot-bar-soldering-machine-market

Metal Sawing Machine Market

The global Metal Sawing Machine market is projected to reach a value of approximately $4.2 billion in 2024, showcasing robust demand driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and a resurgence in industrial activities. Looking ahead, the market is estimated to expand significantly, with a projected market value of around $7.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady growth trajectory.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47193/metal-sawing-machine-market

Vacuum Coating Machines Market

The global Vacuum Coating Machines market is valued at approximately $3.2 billion in 2024, with a robust growth trajectory projected for the coming decade. By 2034, the market is expected to reach around $5.3 billion, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47198/vacuum-coating-machines-market

Multi-Tasking Machine Tools Market

The global Multi-Tasking Machine Tools market is projected to be valued at approximately $7.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach around $12 billion by 2034. This forecast signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47187/multi-tasking-machine-tools-market

Floor Polishing Machine Market

The global Floor Polishing Machine market is valued at approximately $2.1 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory that could see the market reach around $3.6 billion by 2034. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47471/floor-polishing-machine-market

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

The Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine market is poised for significant growth, with a market value projected at approximately $1.6 billion in 2024. This sector is anticipated to expand to around $2.8 billion by 2034, indicating substantial investment and development in advanced cutting technologies. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over this forecast period (2025–2034) is estimated to be around 6.2%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47484/abrasive-waterjet-cutting-machine-market

Commercial Soft Serve Machine Market

The global Commercial Soft Serve Machine market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024. With an increasing demand for frozen desserts and the growth of the foodservice industry, the market is projected to reach about $2 billion by 2034. This represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47696/commercial-soft-serve-machine-market

Computerized Embroidery Machine Market

computerized embroidery machine market is valued at approximately $1.1 billion. This sector is projected to reach about $1.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period (2025–2034) is estimated at 5.3%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/48333/computerized-embroidery-machine-market

Brake Lathe Machine Market

Brake Lathe Machine market is valued at approximately $300 million. This steady market is anticipated to grow significantly, projecting a value of around $450 million by 2034. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2025-2034 is estimated at 4.5%, driven by increasing automotive production and maintenance needs.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47430/brake-lathe-machine-market

Spinning Machinery Market

The global Spinning Machinery market is valued at approximately $7.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $11.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47452/spinning-machinery-market

Metal Embossing Machine Market

The global Metal Embossing Machine market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to around $1.8 billion by 2034. This growth equates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/47464/metal-embossing-machine-market

Contact Data Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.