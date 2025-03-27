The Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Global Market to Grow at 12.9% CAGR, Reaching $0.52B in 2025 and $0.83B by 2029

Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What is the growth trajectory for the resorbable vascular scaffolds market?

The last few years have seen considerable growth in the resorbable vascular scaffolds market and it is expected to continue to flourish. The market size is projected to increase from $0.46 billion in 2024 to $0.52 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%. Key factors influencing this development include an increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a heightened awareness of health among consumers, a rise in the number of coronary artery disease CAD cases, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and a rising prevalence of diabetes.

Is the Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking down the road, the resorbable vascular scaffolds market is expected to see rapid advancement in the next few years. It is estimated to burgeon to $0.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.6%. The main factors expected to contribute to this growing trajectory during the forecast period include an increased risk of CAD and peripheral artery disease PAD amongst the elderly, increased investment in research and development R&D for surgical procedures, a growing aging population, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and a rising prevalence of CAD. Major trends that are reflected in the forecast period include an inclination towards drug-eluting devices for angioplasty, technological advancements and product innovation, advances in stent technology, and developments in diagnostic technologies.

What are the key drivers stimulating the Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds market?

There are many factors that are expected to drive the growth of the resorbable vascular scaffolds market. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. These diseases, largely driven by factors such as poor lifestyle choices, aging, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and genetic predispositions, are being revolutionised through the use of resorbable vascular scaffolds. These scaffolds provide temporary structural support to restore blood flow while gradually dissolving, reducing long-term complications associated with permanent implants, and promoting natural vessel healing and functionality.

Who Are The Key Players In The Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market?

Considering industry leaders, the major companies operating in the resorbable vascular scaffolds market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Getinge Group, Biotronik, LivaNova plc, Lepu Medical Technology, Gore Medical, Biosensors International, Blue Medical, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical, S3V Vascular Technologies, Amaranth Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Arterius Limited, Zorion Medical, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd., and ICON Interventional Systems.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market?

Significant industry trends include the development of magnesium scaffolds by leading companies to enhance biocompatibility and provide superior mechanical support. For instance, in March 2024, Biotronik, a Germany-based medical device company, received FDA breakthrough device designation for its Freesolve below-the-knee resorbable magnesium scaffold BTK RMS, offering an advanced treatment option for below-the-knee BTK interventions.

How Is The Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market Segmented?

1 By Product Design: Multilumen - including Helical Design, Braided Design, Other Multilumen Designs, and Single Lumen - including Straight Tube Design, Corrugated Tube Design, Other Single Lumen Designs.

2 By Material Type: Poly-Glycolic Acid, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Poly-L-Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid

3 By Deployment Technique: Balloon-Expandable, Self-Expandable

4 By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Pulmonary Artery Disease

5 By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Resorbable Vascular Scaffolds Market?

With its dominant footprint in the 2024 market, North America boasts the largest region in the resorbable vascular scaffolds market, followed by Asia-Pacific which is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

