PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release

March 27, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE RECOVERY OF P65 MILLION FROM SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL VOUCHER AMID IRREGULARITIES The Department of Education should not stop until it has recovered every cent that went to ghost beneficiaries of the senior high school voucher program (SHS-VP). While the recovery of P65 million marks progress in the pursuit of accountability, large sums are yet to be regained. The Senate Committtee on Basic Education's inquiry last year revealed that from School Years 2020-2021 to 2022-2023, there were 11,282 SHS-VP beneficiaries with documentation issues and the expected refund is P310.4 million. Of this amount, P71.1 million was already refunded. Hindi tayo dapat tumigil hanggang sa mapanagot natin ang mga sangkot sa iregularidad na ito. Patuloy nating patatagin ang SHS-VP upang hindi na ito maabuso at magamit sa panlilinlang.

Legal Disclaimer:

