Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,664 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on relief of BI personnel suspected of involvement in trafficking of Filipinos

PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release
March 27, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RELIEF OF BI PERSONNEL SUSPECTED OF INVOLVEMENT IN TRAFFICKING OF FILIPINOS

The Bureau of Immigration's decision to relieve its personnel suspected of involvement in the departure of Filipino trafficking victims is commendable as this shows the government's resolve in addressing transnational crimes. The alarming rise in human trafficking cases among Filipinos seeking jobs abroad demands an urgent and united government response.

The BI must strengthen its cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal organizations operating scam hubs. At the same time, the government must crack down on corruption to stop these crimes at their source while launching a more aggressive information campaign to protect job seekers from illegal recruiters. Walang scam kung walang corrupt!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on relief of BI personnel suspected of involvement in trafficking of Filipinos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more