PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release

March 27, 2025 TOL cites women's role in progress and fostering national unity Taguig City - Women have stood at the forefront during critical stages of the nation's history and will play a key role in fostering unity amid the issues dividing the country. This was the message of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino before thousands of women who attended Taguig City's Women's Month celebration on Thursday. "Women have contributed to society and history, and they continue to be active participants in nation-building," Tolentino said. "As we face very difficult issues, I also believe that women will play a key role in fostering national unity and understanding," the senator added. "After all this, I believe that our country will come out stronger and more progressive because of the role of women. I ask for your help and prayers to heal political divisions until we become one united Philippines," he appealed. The senator was joined at the event by Mayor Lani Cayetano, who acknowledged Tolentino's contributions to Taguig, dating years back when he was still Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). "TOL has always been helping Taguig, regardless if it's election season or not, and we have always supported him," Cayetano shared with the Taguigeñas. In response, Tolentino lauded the city's programs led by Cayetano to advance the rights and welfare of women. He concluded by stressing that the women of Taguig, just like those from Tagaytay and other parts of the country are bound by a common aspiration - to be accorded respect, recognition, and equal opportunities in a fair and just society.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.