Renal Insufficiency Global Market Report 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Renal Insufficiency Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Renal Insufficiency Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What comprises the current market scenario and where is it expected to head in the future?

The renal insufficiency market size has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, growing from $10.87 billion in 2024 to $12.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. This growth during the historic period can be largely attributed to increasing cases of high blood pressure and diabetes, higher prevalence of chronic kidney disease CKD, rising instance of obstructions in the urinary tract, aging population, and increasing awareness and education regarding kidney health.

What does the future hold for this market?

The renal insufficiency market size is showing signs of swift growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $18.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of acute kidney injuries AKI, expanding adoption of home-based treatment options, surge in healthcare expenditure, and robust investments in research and development. The major trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in medical technology, enhanced technology and treatment options, integration of personalized medicine, advancements in dialysis technology, and development of new and innovative medications.

What are the key factors propelling the growth of renal insufficiency market?

The increasing number of high blood pressure and diabetes cases is expected to significantly propel the growth of the renal insufficiency market moving forward. Factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, genetic predisposition, and an aging population contribute to both blood pressure and diabetes. These conditions harm kidney blood vessels by causing scarring and reduced filtration, leading to thickened and overworked kidney vessels due to high blood sugar, accelerating kidney damage and resultant renal insufficiency.

For instance, in May 2024, according to the National Health Service, a UK-based government agency, in December 2023, the number of high blood pressure diagnoses in the South East increased by 71,120 patients, marking a 5.4% rise compared to December 2022. Furthermore, in April 2023, according to the British Diabetic Association, a UK-based charity organization, 4.3 million people are living with a diabetes diagnosis in the UK. Therefore, the increasing number of high blood pressure and diabetes cases is fueling the growth of the renal insufficiency market.

What are the key industry players and recent advancements?

Major companies operating in the renal insufficiency market include Kaiser Permanente, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Toray Industries Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, DaVita Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Biocon Limited, HemoCue AB, Rockwell Medical, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sorin Group.

What are the dominant trends in the sector?

Major firms in the renal insufficiency market are developing glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists GLP-1 RAs to mitigate renal and cardiovascular complications in patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease CKD. GLP-1 RAs improve glucose control, lessen inflammation, and lowers oxidative stress in the kidneys, thus decelerating the progression of renal insufficiency. For instance, in January 2025, Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, received Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for its Ozempic semaglutide to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death among adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease CKD. This approval underscores the growing emphasis on glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists GLP-1 RAs as a dual strategy for managing both diabetes and renal insufficiency, addressing critical unmet needs in patients with progressive CKD.

How is the renal insufficiency market segmented?

The renal insufficiency market covered in this report is primarily divided into –

1 By Treatment Type: Medications, Dialysis, Kidney Transplantation, Other Treatment Types

2 By Disease Stage: Chronic Kidney Disease CKD Stages, End-Stage Renal Disease ESRD

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By End-User: Dialysis Centers, Hospital And Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes

Additional subsegments are:

1 By Medications: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers ARBs, Diuretics, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents ESAs, Phosphate Binders, Sodium Bicarbonate

2 By Dialysis: Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, Home Dialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy CRRT

3 By Kidney Transplantation: Living Donor Kidney Transplant, Deceased Donor Kidney Transplant, Kidney Transplant Immunosuppressive Therapy

4 By Other Treatment Types: Lifestyle And Dietary Modifications, Stem Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

What are the regional insights?

In 2024, North America secured the top position in the renal insufficiency market. The report also provides insights on other regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

