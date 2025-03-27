2024 Outstanding Clerk of the District Court Award

Awarded to: Mindy Wiegand, Dist. 12 Cheyenne County District Court

Wiegand was chosen as Outstanding Clerk for her exceptional commitment to modernizing court operations and for embracing innovative technological advances, particularly in the post-COVID landscape. Leading her team with vision and adaptability, Wiegand has fostered significant improvements in communication and document management. By implementing Google Chat and other applications, she has improved communication with court staff, allowing for more immediate responses to court needs and user requests. Her vision of a paperless office has set a new benchmark statewide; her court is among the first in Nebraska to manage nearly all operations digitally. Wiegand guided her team through the transition by beta testing a selection of files and then incrementally expanding the program, addressing issues as they arose to maintain a seamless workflow.

The Marjorie Schaffer Memorial Award recognizes commendable performance by a clerk of a district court. Recipients exhibit exemplary leadership, effective guidance of change, achievement of sustainable results, or strength in coaching and mentoring.