Breaking the Mold: Hola Prime Rolls Out MT5 for Next-Gen Traders

NEW YORK, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to enhance the trading experience, Hola Prime offers its own licensed MetaTrader 5 (MT5), standing out as one of the few proprietary trading firms to do so. With its advanced capabilities, multi-asset trading, and faster execution, MT5 has become the platform of choice for traders seeking an edge. By pushing past the limitations of outdated systems, Hola Prime is empowering traders with the tools they need to stay ahead.





Hola Prime is the first prop firm offering On Exchange cryptos in addition to forex and CFDs- all together on MT5. Despite many new trading platforms being available in the market, MT5 continues to be the most preferred trading platform among traders, primarily because of its unmatched capacity of processing millions of transactions in milliseconds.

Oliver Kane, a professional trader, based out of Australia, shared his experience: "Other platforms restricted my ability to trade multiple assets efficiently. Switching between platforms to trade stocks, commodities, and indices was frustrating. MT5 on Hola Prime allows me to trade all these seamlessly, making a huge difference in my execution."

Fredrik James, another active trader, from Canada, highlighted execution issues on older platforms. "Delays in order processing and the inability to hedge made risk management difficult. Sometimes, slippage would significantly impact my profits. MT5's faster execution and hedging options have made my trades more precise and efficient, reducing unnecessary losses."

Hola Prime's proprietary MT5 server ensures high security, premium liquidity, and superior performance. MT5 facilitates multi-asset trading across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This expanded market access allows traders to diversify their portfolios without needing multiple accounts or platforms. MT5 offers an enhanced order execution model, allowing traders to see real-time bid/ask price levels beyond the standard spread. This feature improves precision in trading, helping traders make informed decisions with greater market transparency.

MT5 supports algorithmic trading, the use of Expert Advisors (EAs), through the upgraded MQL5 programming language, enabling traders to create custom indicators, scripts, and automated trading strategies. The built-in strategy tester helps optimize automated strategies before deploying them in live markets. With its 64-bit, multi-threaded architecture, MT5 ensures faster order processing and lower latency. The platform integrates an economic calendar, financial news updates, and fundamental analysis tools, allowing traders to make informed decisions based on real-time economic events and market trends without leaving the platform.

Hola Prime's MT5 platform is accessible via a powerful web terminal and mobile applications for iOS and Android, ensuring traders can access their accounts anytime, anywhere, without compromising functionality or security.

Himanshu Chandel, Marketing Director at Hola Prime, emphasized the impact of MT5's features on traders: "We are always customer-focused in everything we do. With 21 timeframes, over 80 built-in technical indicators, and enhanced algorithmic trading capabilities, MT5 empowers traders with precision and efficiency. It's designed for those who need high-performance tools to trade complex markets." He further explained how MT5's architecture improves execution and market access: "Its 64-bit, multi-threaded system ensures faster trade execution with minimal delays, making it a supremely popular platform, which traders love."

Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime, stressed the need for advanced platforms in modern trading. "Traders have long been restricted by outdated platforms that don't support advanced market analysis or multi-asset trading. With MT5, we are equipping them with cutting-edge technology that enhances execution speed, strategy automation, and overall market opportunities." He further announced that Hola Prime will soon introduce a series of tutorials and guides to help traders maximize MT5's potential. "Education is key in trading. We want our traders to make the most of MT5's powerful features, and we're committed to providing the resources they need to stay ahead."

As one of the few proprietary trading firms offering MT5, Hola Prime continues to solidify its position as a leader in the industry. The firm's proprietary server ensures a secure and efficient trading experience, while exclusive discounts especially on MT5 further enhance its appeal to traders.

