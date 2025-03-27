Restless Leg Syndrome Market Forecast 2025-2034: Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, And Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Restless Leg Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Factors Are Driving The Rapid Growth In The Restless Leg Syndrome Market?

The restless leg syndrome market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years and rise to $3.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. The growth can be attributed to an increase in healthcare investment, awareness and education campaigns, an upsurge in early diagnosis, increased government funding, and enhanced clinical trial participation. Other contributing factors include the rise in alcohol consumption, increased health coverage, availability of over-the-counter medications, and increasing public health initiatives and mental health issues.

What Are the Key Trends In The Restless Leg Syndrome Market?

One of the major trends in the forecast period is the advent of AI-powered personalized treatment plans, next-generation neurostimulation devices, deep learning algorithms for diagnosis, brainwave modulation technology, and wearable exoskeletons for leg movements. Also, the restless leg syndrome treatment often involves iron supplementation or dietary adjustments, which not only help alleviate the uncomfortable urges and sensations but also work to correct underlying iron deficiency by replenishing iron stores in the body, improving red blood cell production, and restoring proper neurological function.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Restless Leg Syndrome Market?

Key industry players operating in the restless leg syndrome market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Baxter International Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., UCB S.A., Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mundipharma International Limited, Azurity Pharmaceuticals LLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Mylan N.V., and Apollo Pharmacy Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Restless Leg Syndrome Market?

There has been a focus on developing innovative solutions such as novel non-invasive therapies, to improve patient outcomes. For instance, Varco Leg Care, an India-based consumer health-technology company, received FDA De Novo approval for its NTX100 Tonic Motor Activation TOMAC System in 2023. The device improves sleep quality and treats moderate to severe symptoms of restless legs syndrome RLS in patients who do not respond to medications.

What Does Restless Leg Syndrome Market Segmentation Looks Like?

Market segmentation is as follows:

1 By Type: Primary Restless Legs Syndrome, Secondary Restless Legs Syndrome.

2 By Treatment Type: Medicine And Devices, Surgery.

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable.

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy.

5 By Application: Neurological Treatment, Sleep Disorders, Movement Disorders, Symptom Management.

There are also subsegments:

1 By Primary Restless Legs Syndrome: Idiopathic Restless Legs Syndrome, Hereditary Restless Legs Syndrome.

2 By Secondary Restless Legs Syndrome: Iron Deficiency-related Restless Legs Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Disease-related Restless Legs Syndrome, Pregnancy-related Restless Legs Syndrome, Medication-induced Restless Legs Syndrome.

What Does The Regional Breakdown Of The Restless Leg Syndrome Market Look Like?

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2024, but North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The regional coverage of the restless leg syndrome market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

