Life Coach and Self-Awareness Guide Fredah Mainah PhD Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fredah Mainah, PhD is more than a coach, she is the leader of a community designed for self-discovery and self-leadership. Originally from Kenya, she is forever linked to immigration and asylum causes, and the name of the non-profit organization she established, Rainbow Ono Sanctuary speaks to that. For one, it is a sanctuary because she is always about feeling safe in one’s thoughts and identity, and the word rainbow is a reflection of diversity. She welcomes people from all nations and walks of life in her every endeavor. The word Ono comes from Swahili and means vision. Dr. Fredah is a woman of vision—believing in possibilities for herself and others. She delights in helping people gain self-awareness and grow, much in the way a flower blossoms over time.

Dr. Fredah has been recognized for many accomplishments throughout her career. The doctor title came from when she achieved her doctoral degree in industrial psychology and organizational leadership from the Chicago School. She has other educational degrees to her credit, having arrived in the US in 2010 with an MBA and then going back to school to get two other Master’s here (from Western Michigan where she also taught.)

In 2017, she became an Immigration Officer with the US Citizenship and Immigration service and says she is a reflection of the determination and resilience many immigrants display. Dr. Fredah also worked as an instructor while building the non-profit organization for which she is founder and CEO. Instructional design and delivery are part of her skill set and support the process.

The sanctuary she founded has multiple purposes, including as an online school where people can continue their studies of the English language. There are also courses to develop emotional intelligence, self-leadership, and study healing arts such as Reiki and Tai Chi. Her research partners and fellow instructors are primarily women, and much of her educational background was while teaching at girls’ schools. Dr. Fredah also focused on gender issues and women’s studies. This is why the radio show honored her among their Empowering Women.

Beyond the Rainbow Ono Sanctuary, Dr. Fredah inspires, coaches and motivates through social media. You will find several of her videos, including one about women models beyond the age of 50, on You Tube and her Model page on Facebook. Many people, such as aging women, struggle with self-esteem and perfection and she encourages them to change their mindset through deep reflection and changing our thought patterns. If something happened recently that ticked you off, you have the power to recognize it and then decide not to let it tick you off next time.

“if we really start observing our behaviors and noticing thoughts and habits, we can get a real-time picture of who we are and just what we are most passionate about. This kind of self-awareness applies in personal relationships and leadership circles.”

Dr. Fredah realizes that her coaching format is unique in that she is not solely an executive coach, a transformational coach, a wellness coach, or a life coach. She says she has practiced all of them at one time or another and decided to put them all together into her new self-awareness/self-leadership practice. She considers herself a transformational leader who helps individuals and executives to achieve their highest potential through reflection and self-observation techniques. Her techniques also aid authentic presence.

She is also recognized as a humanitarian and an advocate for citizenship. Dr. Fredah has published 4 books, two on the topic of immigration and citizenship, and one about leadership. You will delight in learning more about this powerhouse – and all she is, does, and aspires to -- through this new podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr Fredah Mainah in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 25th at 5:00pm EDT.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-life-coach-and-self/id1785721253?i=1000700904142

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-life-coach-271024258/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7ysj5C2Su2wFXBcIV9oSzt

https://httpspersonalized-life-coaching.com or her LinkedIn profile, or her youtube channel youtube.com/@fredahmainah

