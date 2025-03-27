Next Generation Immunotherapies Global Market Report 2025: Promising Growth Ahead with Impressive CAGR of More Than 12%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's Driving the Next Generation Immunotherapies Market?

The next generation immunotherapies market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $133.81 billion in 2024 to $150.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising pervasiveness of oncology, increase in research and development investments, rise in government initiatives, rising government expenditure on health, and expanding indications.

Anticipated Growth for the Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market:

The next generation immunotherapies market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $238.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of chimeric antigen receptor CAR t-cell therapy, rising burden of chronic diseases, and increasing research in the area of next-generation drugs. Major trends in the forecast period include shift toward combination therapies, technological advancements, innovation in therapeutic approaches, advancements in personalized medicine, and regulatory support advancements.

Primary Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the next-generation immunotherapies market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. The prevalence of cancer is due to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and improved detection methods. Next-generation immunotherapies provide advanced, targeted treatments that enhance the body's immune response to cancer, offering greater effectiveness, durability, and personalization.

Who Are The Key Players In The Market?

Major companies operating in the next generation immunotherapies market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Incyte Corporation, BioNTech SE, Xencor Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Immatics N.V., Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., Menarini Group, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., Mereo Biopharma Group plc, Immunomic Therapeutics Inc., Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Market?

Major companies operating in the next-generation immunotherapies market are focusing on developing innovative therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy, to treat cancers, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases.

What Is The Next Generation Immunotherapies Market Segmentation?

1 By Drug Class: Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates - ADC's, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2 By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Parenteral, Intratumoral, Subcutaneous, Oral

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Clinical Pharmacies, Other Distribution channels

What Are The Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the next-generation immunotherapies market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the next generation immunotherapies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

