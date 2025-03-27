Nocturia Global Market Forecast: Strong Growth from $2.87 Billion in 2024 to $3.11 Billion in 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nocturia market size has grown significantly in recent years. It is estimated to rise from $2.87 billion in 2024 to $3.11 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This expansion in the historic period can be credited to a growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an increase in cases of insomnia, a rising elderly population, heightened awareness of nocturia and its correlated conditions, and a surge in comorbidities.

What Factors will Fuel the Growth of the Nocturia Market Going Forward?

The nocturia market size is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $4.23 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The forecast period will see growth driven by factors such as rising prevalence of bladder obstruction disorders and urinary tract inflammation, increasing occurrence of nocturia due to various risk factors, a high intake of fluids contributing to nocturia, greater awareness of the connection between nocturia, sleep disorders and kidney health, and a growing elderly population. Other factors contributing to growth include advancements in diagnostics, new drug development, increased research and investment in nocturia treatments, improvements in surgical and non-surgical treatments, and the adoption of personalized medicine.

Which Companies Hold a Significant Market Share in the Nocturia Industry?

Major companies operating in the nocturia market include Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sanofi S.A, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Viatris Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eisai Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, UroGen Pharma Ltd, Sanwa Kagaku Co. Ltd., Urovant Sciences Inc, Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vantia Therapeutics Inc, AA Pharma Inc, Wellesley Pharmaceuticals Inc. These key industry players are focusing on developing innovative products, such as orally disintegrating tablets, to enhance patient convenience and compliance.

How is the Nocturia Market Segmented?

The nocturia market is segmented based on drug type, indication, cause, and end user. Drugs include Anticholinergic Drugs, Desmopressin, Antibiotics, Antispasmodic, among others. Indications are divided into Mixed Nocturia, Low Nocturnal Bladder Capacity, Nocturnal Polyuria, and Global Polyuria. Causes are categorized into Urological Infection, Tumor Of The bladder, Diuretic Medications, Regular Alcohol Or Coffee, Liver infection, Diabetes, Pregnancy, and other causes. End users comprise Hospitals, Home Care, and Clinics.

What is the Geographic Spread of the Nocturia Market?

North America was the largest region in the nocturia market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The scope of the nocturia market report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

