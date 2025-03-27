UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Sponsor the LD Micro Invitational XV April 9-10, 2025

HONG KONG, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the LD Micro Invitational XV taking place April 9-10, 2025, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, and Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company and connect with investors, analysts and industry professionals at the conference.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. UCLOUDLINK invites interested parties to register on the conference website in advance.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Daniel Gao Tel: +852-2180-6111 E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory Christian Arnell, Managing Director Tel: +852-2117-0861 E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com

