Laval Comiccon: A World of Fantasy in the North Shore

LAVAL, Quebec, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a long post-pandemic hiatus, fantasy fiction and pop culture fans will gather once again on April 26 and 27 for the 2nd edition of Laval Comiccon at L’Enclav de la Place Bell. The celebration of pop culture, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming in all its forms, and, of course, bande dessinée and comic books will welcome visitors into 25,000 square feet packed with fun for everyone.

Laval Comiccon is first and foremost a collectors’ paradise. With more than 100 retailers and artists present, fans will have a dream opportunity to discover and acquire coveted comics, manga, toys, movies, clothing, original art, and all imaginable forms of fantastic paraphernalia. Those who wish to sharpen their heroic and artistic skills will attend conferences and workshops of all sorts, ask questions, and learn secrets.

The Incredible Hulk himself will be in the house both days. Star guest, LOU FERRIGNO , the legendary bodybuilder who brought to life everyone’s favourite smashing green monster in the hit TV show, will delight attendees with his imposing presence, pose for pictures with those who dare, and sign autographs.

On the programming side, great things will happen on Saturday, April 26. The wonderful OVMF (Orchestre à vents de musiques de films / Wind Film Music Orchestra) will take the crowd on a nostalgic voyage through the great music of Star Wars. Later that same evening, the Masquerade , a wildly entertaining costume contest, will showcase amateur cosplayers in their finest outfits and displaying their fabulous talents. Note that attendees will need an EXPO ticket (weekend or Saturday) to access the Main Events Hall, located at the Courtyard Marriott Montréal Laval (500, rue Lucien-Paiement, Laval, QC H7N 0H6), across the street from l’Enclav.

Some of Canada’s most notorious cosplay groups will roam the grounds. The public will encounter the sinister forces of Darth Vader’s Quebec Imperial Fortress 501 st Legion and the heroes and villains of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles . As always, fans will be encouraged (but not obliged) to attend the Comiccon dressed as their favourite pop culture characters from movies, TV, video games, and comics.

The public is invited to visit lavalcomiccon.com for program updates and tickets . Entrance to this fantasy wonderland starts at only $10.

Laval Comiccon

April 26 & 27

L’Enclav de la Place Bell (1950, rue Claude-Gagné, Laval)

ABOUT LAVAL COMICCON

Laval Comiccon, launched in 2019 by the people who brought you Montreal Comiccon, is a pop-culture fan convention that showcases artists and products from the entertainment worlds of sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, bande dessinée, and comic books. It features a rich variety of exhibits, special vehicles and set pieces from films and TV shows, and a shopping environment like no other for fans in search of games, T-shirts, comics, toys, statues, DVDs/Blu-rays, replicas, and every kind of coveted collector items.

Attendees love to meet their favourite comics and BD creators, get their autographs, and purchase sketches or just say a warm thank-you for the joys they have brought to their lives. Visitors also meet the personalities behind their beloved TV shows and movies, with multiple celebrities participating in autograph sessions, photo opportunities and Q&As that often gather hundreds of attendees.

To apply for a media accreditation for the April 2025 edition, please complete this form:

Media - Comiccon de Laval

To download photos & videos, click HERE .

Source: Laval Comiccon

Media inquiries:

Leeja Murphy

leeja@agencepink.com or 514-213-0045

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6620979b-0996-4009-8fbd-c1c7ba7395f6 .

LAVAL COMICCON: A WORLD OF FANTASY IN THE NORTH SHORE LOU FERRIGNO - The Incredible Hulk at Laval Comiccon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.